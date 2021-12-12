Before 2019, there had only been five Academy Awards ceremonies that didn’t have an MC. Over the years, figures ranging from Jack Lemmon to Bing Crosby have guided viewers through a night recognizing the very best of cinema from the preceding year. But the show has been without a host for the last three Oscars ceremonies. Initially a consequence of the last-minute departure of scheduled host Kevin Hart in 2019, subsequent ceremonies have continued to march on without filling that once-important role.

There’s still been no word on whether or not the next iteration of the Academy Awards will return to having a host or if this is just the new standard for one of the biggest award shows of the year. It’s certainly not the coziest job in the world: even talented individuals like Anne Hathaway and David Letterman struggled to work within the confines of hosting the Oscars. That track record could make prospective hosts wary of jumping into the fray.

But even this daunting precedent doesn’t mean there aren’t people who would be perfect for hosting the Academy Awards. Whether they’ve knocked it out of the park in the past or just have compelling stage personas and a gift for being funny in front of a live audience, these seven artists have the potential to redeem the public perception of an Oscars host…if the Academy decides they want to have a host this year, of course.

Hugh Jackman

In 2009, Hugh Jackman hosted the Academy Awards and crushed the gig. Not only was he charming and entertaining, but he managed to wring a hysterical musical number that played on the then-recent Economic Crash of 2008. Challenges only inspired delightful creativity in Jackman’s opening set-piece, including making a song-and-dance routine out of a movie with as bleak of subject matter as The Reader. Nearly every Oscars host gets dismissive responses once the show is done, but Jackman’s the rare instance where everybody seemed to love the MC of this ceremony.

Given his incredible success here and his ongoing relevance in pop culture, it’s astonishing that we’ve never seen Jackman return to host the Academy Awards. Is it just one of those situations where everyone involved is worried they can never recapture the magic of his original hosting again? Whatever the case, it’s way past time for Jackman to come back and host the Oscars once more. His extensive experience in performing live on Broadway means he’s perfect for hosting a ritzy awards show like this one, even with sky-high expectations stemming from his original Oscars turn.

Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj doesn’t have an extensive presence in the world of theatrically released movies (small roles in Rough Night and The Spy Who Dumped Me pretty much cover it), but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a prolific artist. Between his run as a correspondent on The Daily Show, his stand-up special Homecoming King, and his 2017 gig hosting the White Press Correspondents’ Dinner, Minhaj has proven his talent as both a comedian and a personality with a captivating perspective.

Combining wit and a distinctive personality so effortlessly makes him already sound like somebody who would be a step up from so many other Oscars hosts that just blend together. Plus, thanks to Jon Stewart hosting the Oscars on multiple occasions, this ceremony has a track record of handing the MC gig off to veterans of The Daily Show. All signs seem to point to Hasan Minhaj being a prime pick for a potential Academy Awards host.

Tom Hanks

It’s been a turbulent year for cinema. Between the evolving nature of film distribution and the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting cinema, devotees to this art form are struggling with a constant sense of uncertainty. Maybe it’s time, then, for a reliable cozy staple of modern filmmaking to host the Academy Awards. Who better to fit that mold than America’s Dad, Tom Hanks? He’s never hosted the Academy Awards before, but Hanks is no stranger to the prospect of performing live in front of an audience. He’s hosted Saturday Night Live several times and also performed in many stage shows, including the 2013 Broadway production Lucky Guy.

Best of all, though, is how Hanks emanates a warm presence that immediately grabs your attention. Rather than straining to be hip to attract viewers who will never have an interest in this show, an Academy Awards ceremony hosted by Hanks could provide an oasis of comfort and sincerity in the middle of the uncertainty the industry is currently navigating. Plus, Hanks remains one of the most notable actors on the planet, so surely he could help boost the show's flagging ratings. No matter how you look at it, the prospect of an Oscars hosted by Tom Hanks sounds like a great idea.

Aubrey Plaza

Having hosted the 34th and 35th Independent Spirit Awards, Aubrey Plaza is no stranger to MCing a program dedicated to handing out trophies to movies. Plus, she’s well-versed in comedy, and thanks to her work on Parks and Recreation, she's a familiar face to many viewers. But what makes Plaza an especially exciting prospect as a prospective Oscars host is that she'd be a departure from the norm. The bubbly song-and-dance type that normally gets this gig would be eschewed in favor of Plaza’s subdued, dry wit.

It's easy to get cynical about the Oscars and Plaza could use her comedic gifts to recognize the show’s shortcomings and contradictions without turning the whole thing into a farce. Best of all, the show would give her a perfect opportunity to provide some only half-joking ribbing to the Academy for not giving her excellent turn in Ingrid Goes West a Best Actress nomination.

Amber Ruffin

It’s been quite common for broadcast television talk show hosts to host the Academy Awards, whether it’s David Letterman or Ellen DeGeneres. In the modern age of entertainment, consideration for an Oscars host should also extend to hosts of talk shows on streaming platforms. Considering that, Amber Ruffin, the host of the Peacock program The Amber Ruffin Show, seems like she’d fit right in. For one thing, she fits the bill of being funny and entertaining thanks to her track record on both her solo production and in her time as a correspondent on The Late Show with Seth Meyers.

Meanwhile, Ruffin’s comedy has even poked fun at the kinds of movies the Academy Awards has often recognized in the past, such as her sketch with Seth Meyers skewering White Savior movies. There could be an opportunity for unique and even subversive comedy if the Oscars were to hand Ruffin the keys to this award show. Plus, hiring talk show hosts for this gig has worked well in the past (for the most part).

Billy Crystal

To be relevant in the modern cinema landscape, the Oscars should move forward with recognizing brand-new talent. This includes who they pick to host the show. Future hosts should be talented fresh faces from a variety of backgrounds rather than just well-worn staples angling to ride a wave of nostalgia to justify their presence. However, if the Oscars do decide to go to a familiar host, it could be fun to see Billy Crystal MC the proceedings again.

Having hosted the show on nine separate occasions starting in 1990, Crystal is undeniably intertwined with the modern version of the Academy Awards. Though he hasn’t hosted since 2012, bringing him back could be a fun way to simultaneously usher in the return of the Oscars host. Who better to oversee this comeback than a man with such extensive Academy Awards experience? Plus, Crystal’s reliable comedic skills could assure at least some solid jokes in an award ceremony that can often drag in pacing.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney has a number of Emmy nominations under his belt for comedy writing, including a win for his 2018 stand-up comedy special Kid Gorgeous. He's as much an entertaining storyteller as he is a skilled comedian. Some Academy Awards hosts become a snooze when they deliver the requisite opening monologue. It can turn into a deluge of pop culture references people made months ago on Twitter and awkward attempts at going “viral." But Mulaney’s gift for verbal comedy means he could turn a potentially obligatory part of the program into something special, or at least consistently funny.

Even better, Mulaney seems like a prime candidate for the position of hosting the Academy Awards given that he’s hosted the Independent Spirit Awards on multiple occasions. Sure, there are notable differences between these two award shows, but it still provides great training work for a potential Oscars gig for Mulaney. Plus, there’s also the genuine enthusiasm Mulaney appears to have for cinema as a medium, as demonstrated by various anecdotes in his stand-up and some Saturday Night Live segments in which he has appeared. This comedian sure looks like he’d fit in at the Oscars much better than a horse at a hospital.

