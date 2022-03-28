The 94th Oscars officially closed out a crazy award season last night. It was a night full of well-deserved wins. Another good thing to come out of the show was The Oscars seeing a nice increase in viewership. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC’s broadcast brought in 15.36 million viewers and had a 3.2 rating among the 18-49 age demographic. This number is up from the 13.73 million viewers and 2.9 rating in that demographic that was reported earlier in the day.

These same-day numbers do not account for the out-of-town-viewings or streaming as those numbers will be released on Tuesday. After those numbers are released the 15.36 million number will most likely increase. Whatever the case may be, these numbers are a vast improvement over last year's show which had the lowest viewership rating in The Oscars' history at 10.4 million and a 2.12 rating among the 18-49 demographic. The time zone adjusted figures show that this year’s Oscars had a 48% increase in viewership when compared to last year.

It also had a 51% jump with viewers in the 18-49 demographic. Finally, the show gained 56% in viewers and 68% in the demographic over similar numbers last year at 9.85 million and a 1.9 rating.

Like many awards shows this season, the Oscars have rebounded from a steep ratings decline last year. However, despite the big increase in viewers, this is still the second-least watched Oscars since Nielson started tracking these numbers in the mid-1970s. That being said, when you had as bad of a year as the Oscars did last year, you have to start somewhere. This is definitely a good start for The Oscars’ road to recovery. Especially when you consider the show nearly doubled its viewership with the younger demographic. This has been something The Academy has been keen on doing in the last couple of months.

Also, we know what you are thinking — this ratings jump had nothing to do with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage. That incident happened roughly two-thirds into the nearly four-hour show. The ratings at this year’s Oscars peaked about an hour before that happened on the broadcast.

So why did the Oscars see a big jump? There are many factors involved, but it may have to do with so many people going back to the movies within the last year. The previous Oscars aired at a time when many movie theaters around the world were still closed. Within the last handful of months films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Scream, and The Batman have reignited the public interest in the movie-going experience. While The Oscars may never go back to their massive pre-pandemic numbers, they can take some solace in knowing that people are excited about the movies again. Hopefully, this bodes well for Oscars’ future broadcasts.

