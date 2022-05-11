The premise of science fiction is to speculate on things that may come to pass one day. The whole genre is composed of stories based on imagined technical or scientific advances or events of social or environmental upheaval. So, what did sci-fi movies envision 2022 to look like, and how does it differ to the realities of today? While past promises of hoverboards, flying cars, and everlasting gobstoppers have sadly not been fulfilled, there are some predictions that saw the future much clearer than others. One film in particular captured many of the dominant issues of our time; climate change, over-population, scarcity of resources and the controlling power of big corporations.

Many have looked into the crystal ball to see visions of time-travel and alien invasions that - so far at least - have not come true. In both Time Runner with Mark Hamill, and last year's The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt, 2022 was meant to be the year that humanity uses time travel to stop an alien invasion. While that hasn't happened yet, the infinite possibilities of time travel mean we can't technically rule it out.

Two films posited their thoughts on how we might treat prisoners by this year. No Escape starring Ray Liotta predicted prisoners being sent to a remote island operated by a corrupt private corporation. Although privatization is rife in penal systems the world over, no one is currently abandoning lifers on an island to fend for themselves and battle the strongest for the right to live or die.

Alien Intruder also envisions abandonment of prisoners as the norm. However, in this film they have been sent out in a prison spaceship like a futuristic Con Air. The most realistic portion of the film is actually that convicts are allowed to live out their days in virtual reality. Given the recent metaverse announcements, this may not be too far from where we are headed. Overall though, reality has provided a far less futuristic experience for convicts than what these films imagined.

Shrinking the limits of captivity to our own houses, The Purge paints the present day in a much better light than the one we are living in — with one drastic exception. In writer and director James DeMonaco's version of this year, the United States has a booming stock market, limited unemployment and is virtually crime-free…that is, except for one night a year when all crime is legal and emergency services are suspended. Parallels to last year’s storming of the Capitol aside, The Purge has not found much truth in our year so far. Even locking ourselves up in our houses for fear of other people seems like a vestige of 2020 and 2021 rather than a reality of 2022.

Geostorm starring Gerard Butler predicts the future from a closer range — and still manages to be quite far from the reality. Many of the finer details are accurate, given the film was only released in 2017. The major technology that the film hinges upon though — a network of satellites that control the climate — have so far not been invented. However, the concept of catastrophic weather increasing in ferocity due to climate change is definitely a hot topic of our time. The idea is not new (it is a major tenet of climate change theory) and it is likely to be one that crops up in a number of upcoming disaster films as humanity mulls on how to solve this crisis.

Ironically the film that finds the most parallels with current day is the one made the longest ago. In 1973's Soylent Green, the earth is polluted to the point of ecological disaster. Fresh food, water and air are all scarcities and the world is in despair. Charlton Heston plays a gruff detective on the hunt for the murderer of a rich executive of Soylent Industries, a megacorporation that feeds the overpopulated masses with mysterious food blocks. While the mystery is diminished thanks to the now iconic phrase "Soylent Green is...PEOPLE," the film remains a must-watch for its depiction of the year 2022 and its sharp criticisms of issues we still grapple with daily.

While we aren’t eating food blocks made of people (that we know of!) we are in a world of highly-processed food, often far removed from anything resembling an original ingredient. The other issues the film discussed, but didn't proclaim through an iconic line are: over-population and the fresh food crisis, pollution-driven climate change, the squandering of natural resources, the growing disparity between the rich and the poor, the loss of knowledge by the masses, and the enormous power over people that has been placed in the hands of large corporations. The film is prescient to the point of dismay — how could we have seen these things from so long ago and done nothing to stop them. Maybe we all thought we could float away from our problems in our flying cars.

