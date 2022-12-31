2023 is around the corner, and it's time for audiences to look back at the wonderful films and tv shows that 2022 provided. As things began returning to a relative "normal" following two years of uncertainty with the pandemic, 2022 delivered many inspiring shows that put heroism on full display.

From superhero films and shows like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ms. Marvel to action flicks like Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All At Once, 2022 was the year of the hero. And while some of these characters were more subdued than others, they all did their part to make 2022 an incredibly heroic year.

10/10 Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) - 'Wednesday'

Image via Netflix

Hardly anyone expected Wednesday to be such an overwhelming success. Alas, the show quickly became one of Netflix's most-watched English language shows, cementing Jenna Ortega as one of the most promising talents of her generation and Netflix as the undeniable king of the streamers.

More importantly, Wednesday successfully reinvented the eponymous character, turning it into an unexpected star for the Gen Z crowd. Beyond being just a weird girl, the show reframes Wednesday as a misunderstood genius and brilliant teenage sleuth capable of rescuing her school from a vengeful spirit. Wednesday is an outcast and proud of it, making her one of the most refreshing heroes on television.

9/10 Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) - 'Reacher'

Image via Prime Video

Fans of the Jack Reacher novels couldn't have asked for a better actor to play the character. Alan Ritchson is not the first actor to play Jack Reacher, but he is by far the best. Not only does he look the part, but he embodies every major trait that makes Reacher, Reacher. His performance in the Amazon show was one of the best of 2022, portraying the character as a stoic killing machine that never comes across as boring or inhuman.

Reacher is a compelling hero and protector of the weak. He stands up for those who can't stand up for themselves, from meek bankers to mistreated dogs. Reacher might not fit the "hero" mold to a tee - he is far too violent and unpredictable. However, he remains committed to the truth and doing the right thing, even if it means going against an entire system of corruption.

8/10 Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock & Emma D'Arcy) - 'House Of The Dragon'

Image via HBO

All hail the Black Queen, Rhaenyra Targaryen. Played as a teenager by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D'Arcy, Rhaenyra is one of the most complex characters on television. Ambitious, daring, selfish, and purposeful, Rhaenyra is willing to stand against everyone trying to challenge her claim to the Iron Throne. Considering she lives in a highly sexist world, she doesn't have a choice.

Rhaenyra is far from perfect, but heroism doesn't require perfection. It does require commitment and a noble purpose, which Rhaenyra has. She makes her fair share of mistakes throughout season 1 of House of the Dragon but remains committed to being a good and just queen. Westeros would be lucky to have her as a ruler.

7/10 Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) - 'Andor'

Image via Disney+

Andor serves as a prequel to the billion-dollar-grossing 2016 space epic Rogue One. The plot follows the eponymous character as he goes from a resourceful thief and cynic who would eventually become the most passionate and willing participant in the revolution against the Empire.

Diego Luna again plays Andor, finally getting the chance to show his considerable talent. The show presents a numb version of Andor, exploring his initial reluctance to commit to any purpose. However, therein lies the appeal and spark. At its core, the Star Wars universe has always been about the power of individuals against institutions, and Andor is a brilliant example. Cassian is an unconventional hero -- he lies, cheats, and manipulates. However, his intention is far nobler than many others, even if his ways are not always right.

6/10 General Nanisca (Viola Davis) - 'The Woman King'

Image via Sony

Academy Award winner Viola Davis portrays General Nanisca in Gina Prince-Bythewood's historical epic The Woman King. Nanisca is the leader of an all-female tribe known as the Agojie, who protect the kingdom of Dahomey against foreign invasions.

Elevated by a raw and committed performance from Davis, The Woman King is the sort of epic, uplifting story that audiences love. Nanisca is a courageous warrior and inspiring hero, defying the odds to achieve justice against those who wronged her while protecting her kingdom and people. It's a spectacular role, one that might usually go to a man. It's refreshing to see a Black woman getting the spotlight in an action vehicle, and Davis is more than up for the challenge.

5/10 Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) - 'Ms. Marvel'

Image via Disney+

Phase 4 of the MCU introduced many new heroes, but few were as memorable as Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel. Although the MCU Disney+ shows have been a mixed bag, Ms. Marvel was like a breath of fresh air, a heartwarming and wholly entertaining show that delivered the action fans expected with the excitement missing from most Phase 4 projects.

Iman Vellani's charming, energetic performance is the best debut from an MCU hero since Tom Holland's Spider-Man swung into action in Captain America: Civil War. Vellani's Kamala is the perfect MCU hero: fun, enthusiastic, sympathetic, and unforgettable. She is as capable of protecting her community as she is of defending Earth against galactic threats. Ms. Marvel is arguably the best hero of Phase 4, and her big screen arrival can't come soon enough.

4/10 Batman (Robert Pattinson) - 'The Batman'

Image via Warner Bros.

Reinventing Batman might seem like a losing game after his many, many, many iterations throughout the years. However, Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson proved there are still new unexplored sides to the Caped Crusader with The Batman, their neo-noir take on the superhero genre.

Pattinson's Batman might be brooding, but he never forgets the core element of Batman's persona. He has hope in Gotham City, believing it can save itself from the corruption that threatens to destroy it. The Batman focuses entirely on the Bat and neglects the man, but its version of The Dark Knight is still one of the best in the character's long history.

3/10 Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright) - 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Image via Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright had a tough challenge, stepping into the Black Panther's shoes following Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing. The actress rose to the challenge, playing Shuri with a mix of barely-contained anger and fear as she takes the reins of a legacy she never wanted.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can't live up to its predecessor, but it excels as a showcase of Wright's acting abilities and Shuri's potential as a character. She is still learning but is not reluctant to realize her mistakes and do better. Shuri is the hero Wakanda needs in such a dire time, willing to make tough decisions while still retaining the humanity necessary to be worthy of the title she unwillingly inherited.

2/10 Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) - 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hardly anyone expected the sequel to a beloved yet unimpressive film from the '80s would become such a massive success. Yet, Top Gun: Maverick defied expectations and became the highest-grossing film of the year and the ultimate confirmation of Tom Cruise's massive star power.

Cruise's Maverick is an unlikely hero. He is still reckless and overly confident, but the years made him more mature and less selfish. Maverick is the perfect vehicle for Cruise, a film that allows him to display his natural charm and honors his legacy as an actor. His character lives up to his name, going the extra mile to get the job done, even if he messes up along the way. If that isn't heroism, then what is?

1/10 Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) - 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once the best film of 2022? It's surely in contention. The story of an Asian woman who unexpectedly becomes involved in a multiversal conflict is surprisingly resonant, using its sci-fi setting to explore deeply human themes like family, ancestry, fate, and purpose.

At the heart of the conflict is Evelyn Wang, played by Michelle Yeoh, in a tour-de-force, career-best performance. Evelyn is a classic hero: inexperienced and out of the loop, yet possessing a one-of-a-kind power capable of changing everything. Yeoh's performance is nuanced, layered, and profoundly affecting, making Evelyn the best hero of 2022. She saves her family and the multiverse, not by sheer strength but by empathizing and finding common ground with those who stand against her. Not enough heroes do that, but perhaps they should.

