This year's Best Picture (considered one of the most important categories of the Academy Awards ceremony, for the minority who doesn't yet know) nominees are finally out, and to many people's surprise, the nominations list actually features some of the best, most memorable motion pictures from last year.

There is no doubt that the Academy has picked flicks a few people didn't see coming. From biographies and sci-fi movies with mind-bending VFX to war films and thrilling dramas with engaging plots, these are all 2023's Best Picture nominees ranked by their Letterboxd score.

10 'Elvis'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.52/5

Baz Luhrmann's highly-regarded biographical drama centers around the life, which is mostly seen through the eyes of his manager (Tom Hanks), of the legendary rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler, who equally earned huge acclaim accompanied by a Best Actor Oscar nomination).

Luhrmann's movie isn't for everyone — Elvis is big, colorful, and features a loud, chaotic style throughout. While this exuberant movie may not be everyone's cup of tea, it is certainly guaranteed to entertain those who enjoy the genre and Luhrmann's body of work, especially Elvis Presley enthusiasts.

9 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.79/5

The sequel to the 2009 science fiction epic Avatar, directed by James Cameron, was not only a commercial success but also a critical one. Avatar: The Way of Waterfollows Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (ZoëSaldaña) quest to find shelter to hide after a renewed menace threatens the well-being of their family.

What the visually stunning movie arguably does best is how it immerses audience in its world — through its impressive CGI, The Way of Water welcomes viewers on an out-of-this-world ride, fascinating global audiences with a mesmerizing trip through the wonderful land of Pandora. In addition to its stunning visuals, the second installment of the franchise sends out key environmental messages and reflects on the importance of protecting and preserving our surroundings.

8 'Triangle of Sadness'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.85/5

Triangle of Sadness is an incredibly well-written black comedy that satirizes the rich as it depicts a model couple's luxury cruise go completely wrong when a violent storm causes the ship to crash.

Ruben Östlund's takedown of the wealthy is far from dull — its compelling, wicked narrative builds up from the very beginning to excellent results. Featuring a very entertaining screenplay, this fun, impeccable satire explores the insatiable thirst for power among the higher class, making some sharp points along the way.

7 'Women Talking'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.89/5

This powerful drama by Sarah Polleybased on MiriamTowens' novel of the same name is inspired by real-life events that happened at the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia, where women of an isolated religious community learned that male colonists have systemically sexually abused vulnerable women.

Starring a whole host of talented actresses, including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Frances McDormand, Women Talking provides food for thought as it tackles important topics, including justice, self-determination, faith, and religion when dealing with traumatic events. It's a highly sensitive movie that transpires strength and emotion through simple but stylish cinematography and an intriguing premise.

6 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.01/5

This German epic anti-war action film based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque follows the terrifying struggles of a young German soldier Paul (Felix Kammerer), who is faced with the disturbing realities of war on the western front during World War I.

The Netflix original, directed by Edward Berger, makes for an incredible yet haunting watch that questions the point of war throughout. Critiquing nationalism through its depiction of war with vivid realism and brutality, this engaging movie is likely to pleasantly surprise audiences, especially those who are into the war genre.

5 'The Fabelmans'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.09/5

Steven Spielberg's tender and bittersweet personal drama focuses on Samuel Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), a 16-year-old boy who aspires to become a filmmaker and is very much like Spielberg himself. The film is loosely based on the director's childhood growing up post-World War II in Arizona and has won a lot of people over.

Apart from all the incredible technical elements that make The Fabelmans great, what makes the film a memorable and charming watch is the way it examines art, as well as the main message behind its inspiring premise — The Fabelmans reflects on the importance of cinema, highlighting how it can be escapism for many.

4 'Tár'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.09/5

This mind-bending 2022 film stars eight-time Oscar nominee CateBlanchett in one of her finest roles, the complex Lydia Tár. Featuring a captivating storyline, the intense drama follows the downfall of one of the greatest living composers and conductors who finds herself in a deep, downward spiral.

Todd Field's movie excels at providing viewers with a generous amount of astounding cinematography and amazing sound design to match. Tár expertly tackles cancel culture and sexual exploitation in the workplace while giving viewers an outlook on Lydia's past, present, and future.

3 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.10/5

Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverickis the rare kind of sequel that is relatively better than its predecessor. Set 30 years after the first Top Gun movie, this 2022 action feature follows Maverick's (Tom Cruise) return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program where he is set to train a group of younger pilots.

One of last year's biggest box-office bombs with over $1.48 billion, the second installment of the beloved franchise was both a commercial and critical success, much like James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. There is no doubt that this huge hit is the perfect sequel as it focuses on elements from the first movie while also adding depth and telling a story of its own.

2 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.13/5

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherindepicts a different time of heartbreak. The brilliant movie focuses on two lifelong friends, Padraic (Best Actor nominee ColinFarrell) and Colm (BrendanGleeson, who also earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor), whose friendship is at a dead end when one of them suddenly puts an end to their bond with alarming consequences to both.

Martin McDonagh's astounding dark tragicomedy is often considered the filmmaker's masterwork, earning tons of global praise and acclaim. Although this engaging movie mostly focuses on the crumbling friendship between the two characters, it is also a well-crafted comic allegory of the Irish Civil war, with Colm and Pádraic representing the two warring factions: the Irish Free State and the Irish Republican Army.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.44/5

Possibly the most talked-about movie of the year, Everything Everywhere all at Onceis a refreshing, mind-bending A24 action flick that follows a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who is swept up in a crazy trip where she has to connect with the lives she could have potentially led in other universes to save those important to her.

In addition to being nominated for Best Picture, the Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan movie also earned praise for its top-tier performances: the Academy gave Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu a very deserving nod for their wonderful work. Although the beloved movie may look goofy and slightly unserious at times, Everything Everywhere all at Once is actually a very philosophical movie that tackles many relevant themes, including empathy, parenthood, and generational trauma.

