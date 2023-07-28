The Big Picture The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the ongoing strike, causing disruptions in the industry's schedule.

The strike, organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, aims to address fair wages and credit issues faced by artists.

Productions like Deadpool 3 and the final season of Stranger Things have halted, impacting the release of anticipated titles until the conflict is resolved.

This year's edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be postponed, according to Variety. Vendors for the event have been informed that the broadcast will not take place on September 18, as it was originally scheduled, due to the effect the current dual strike is having on the industry. Performers and writers haven't been able to promote their work through interviews or talk show appearances due to their commitment to fight for better working conditions, disrupting the schedule studios planned ahead for movie premieres and awards ceremonies.

The current strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA began because studios refused to pay the people behind the movies and television series that entertain millions a fair wage, prompting artists from every corner of the industry to stand up and use their voice for change. Some of the concerns they're dealing with is the disrespectful amount they're paid through residuals for streaming and television shows, as well as the use of artificial intelligence by studios to steal their image and performances without giving them any form of credit.

Besides causing the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to move their most prestigious awards ceremony to a currently unannounced date, the dual strike has shut down many upcoming productions. Deadpool 3 and the final season of Stranger Things are some of the titles that stopped their development process while the people involved in their creation fight for their rights. And until the conflict is resolved, cameras won't start rolling again on the next adventures of the popular characters that defined pop culture in 2016.

Image via HBO

And the Nominees Are...

Some of the nominees that will have to wait a little bit longer to find out if they're taking an Emmy Award home or not are Succession and The White Lotus. Both HBO productions managed to earn multiple nominations for themselves, even getting to dominate the filed in the major categories. Other relevant titles that scored multiple nominations spread throughout different fields were Beef and Ted Lasso. While it may take a while to find out who will win eventually, the delay will give audiences the opportunity to catch up with any show they might have missed.