The Big Picture 2023 horror cinema was successful despite a lack of major mid-budget tentpole films or family-friendly horror movies dominating theaters.

PG-13 horror movies, like Five Nights at Freddy's, were the most popular and lucrative in 2023, appealing to teenagers and younger audiences.

The success of long-running horror franchises and the rise of new horror moviegoers demonstrated the enduring power of the genre and its ability to cater to different age demographics.

In terms of scale, 2023 was certainly a more low-key year of horror cinema compared to other modern annual slates of scary movies. There was no major mid-budget horror tentpole like 2022’s Nope or the two Quiet Place movies dropping into theaters in 2023, while there weren't family-friendly horror films dominating multiplexes like late 2010s titles The House with a Clock in its Walls or the Goosebumps movies. However, microbudget smash hits like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Halloween have long proven horror doesn’t need a sizeable price tag to attract moviegoers. 2023 horror cinema was thrifty in budget but reliably brought out the crowds with a level of consistency that would make other genres green with envy. Nine different horror films cracked $48 million domestically in 2023 while five titles exceeded $80 million in this territory.

Compare that to 2019 and 2018, when only five movies exceeded $48 million domestically in each of those years! Horror is the rare cinematic domain that appears to be doing better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down theaters compared to pre-COVID box office numbers. However, there’s more to unpack from the 2023 horror box office scene than just COVID-related matters. Titles from this year like Five Nights at Freddy’s and M3GAN signaled a tidal shift in terms of what age demographic is showing up the most for scary films, while certain indie horror titles realized that it’s way harder to make the next A24 horror sleeper hit than it may seem. These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the frighteningly fascinating material one can unearth from the box office numbers for 2023’s horror films.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Mary Stuart Masterson Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

PG-13 Horror Movies Dominated 2023

In 2017, 2019, and 2022, the biggest horror movie of the year was an R-rated production. For 2023, the reigning champ of horror films at the North American box office, by a considerable margin, was the PG-13 Five Nights at Freddy’s, which was heavily aimed at youngsters. R-rated horror was still prominent and lucrative in theaters, but there’s no denying just how staggeringly popular horror aimed at teens was in 2023. Freddy’s and M3GAN both surpassed all expectations by appealing to moviegoers under the age of 20, an age bracket that’s always been critical to horror cinema. In recent years, the nostalgia-obsession of modern Hollywood has ensured the moviegoing demands of teens get ignored in favor of placating the nostalgia of older Halloween or Exorcist fans. With Freddy's and M3GAN emerging as two of the three biggest horror films of 2023 domestically, the power of younger moviegoers was reaffirmed ten-fold. Studios should ignore this demographic's interest in horror films at their own peril.

The rise of a new generation of horror moviegoers occurred in a year that also, paradoxically, reaffirmed the enduring value of several long-running horror brand names. Franchises like Scream, Evil Dead, and even Insidious have all existed for over a decade (or four decades!), yet they each hit exceptional domestic box office hauls that often surpassed all or most of their predecessors. Even The Exorcist: Believer, though not the juggernaut it was supposed to be, still outgrossed every other Exorcist sequel by a massive margin. That’s an extra impressive feat given that 2023 was a year where franchises like Indiana Jones, the DC Extended Universe, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe all hit unexpected lows at the box office. Some enduring sagas were past their prime at the 2023 box office, but some of the biggest horror movies of the year showed that fixtures of the horror scene still have plenty of life left in them.

The 2023 Horror Slate Had Something for Everyone

2023 horror had enough room to ensure that both teenagers stoked for the Bite of '87 and middle-aged folks cheering when Scream 4 got referenced in Scream VI could be accommodated. That explains why the genre was so lucrative in 2023, especially compared to other theatrical genres in the year. While big-screen comedies (with the glaring exception of Barbie) were mostly focused on R-rated exploits, a deluge of horror films were offering a wide range of options for moviegoers of all ages. You could experience something as brutal as the new torture horror feature Saw X or you could partake in a genre-savvy horror/comedy like The Blackening. With lots of different types of movies around in theaters, horror as a genre had no problem excelling at the box office.

That ubiquity also played into another interesting element about the box office hauls of horror movies in 2023: where they played on the release schedule. The pre-2012 days of horror movies having to open in the weakest “burn-off” frames of the year have been a distant memory for some time, but it was especially a relic in 2023. Titles like Insidious: The Red Door and Talk to Me excelled financially even when opening in the uber-competitive timeframe of July. Thanksgiving did decent business debuting against major tentpoles over (where else?) Thanksgiving weekend. Scream VI, meanwhile, dropped on the second weekend of March 2023, a month packed with expensive blockbusters like Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The newest low-budget Ghostface adventure outgrossed its competition, becoming one of the month’s biggest success stories rather than just frightening counterprogramming. With so many horror movies in theaters in 2023, studios had to get creative over where these projects could premiere (not everything can debut the first weekend of January!) In the process, this genre reaffirmed that a good scary movie can be lucrative any time of the year.

Not Every 2023 Horror Movie Was a Box Office Sensation

If there was any real negative piece of news this year for horror cinema, it was for indie studios that tried to create their own microbudget horror sleeper hit like the various genre titles A24 has released over the years. NEON projects like Infinity Pool and It Lives Inside, not to mention indie wide releases like Fear and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, came nowhere close to matching even the opening weekends (let alone lifetime grosses!) of projects like The VVitch or Midsommar. It’s doubtful such cheap projects lost anyone a lot of money, but they were vivid reminders that it takes more than simply putting a horror movie into theaters to turn a profit. You need a more compelling premise than just Alexander Skarsgård in a weird mask or a yellow bear wielding an axe.

This was also a year that reminded studios horror tends to work better when it's made on a thrifty budget, as seen by the $30 million budgeted The Exorcist: Believer making less domestically than cheaper titles like M3GAN. Even the $18 million price tag of The Pope's Exorcist (which undoubtedly went mostly towards getting Oscar-winner Russell Crowe in the cast) was trounced at the box office by the microbudget scary film Talk to Me. It's not like anyone was spending The Way of Water money on frightening motion pictures in 2023. However, the fact that the costliest titles didn't also become the highest-grossing features of 2023 domestically should be a great reminder to studios that a little goes a long way in the budgets of horror fare.

It's also worth noting just how rampant sequels were this year, with seven of the eight highest-grossing horror titles this year either belonging to pre-existing franchises or being adaptations of famous pieces of source material. Right behind those eight movies, though, was Talk to Me, which outgrossed projects like Thanksgiving and The Last Voyage of the Demeter based on pre-existing IP. M3GAN becoming a major hit also reflected that audiences were more than willing to go to the theater for original horror cinema if it looked especially enticing. Horror sequels were fruitful in 2023, but it's rare to get a follow-up in this genre that's as much of a considerable overperformer as an original title that takes the world by storm like Talk to Me. Even if new Saw and Scream movies dominated theaters in 2023, other horror success stories from this year reaffirmed to studios the value of investing in original scary ideas.

2023 was a vast improvement for the domestic box office compared to 2021 and 2022, but it was still a year rife with financial uncertainty. In the middle of all this turmoil, though, horror cinema kept on chugging as one of the most reliable ways one can draw a crowd into theaters. Given how many scary movies Hollywood has on the docket for 2024, it’s doubtful this genre’s box office durability is going to vanish anytime soon. Much like how famous slasher movie villains just can’t be contained no matter how many times you kill them, the 2023 box office performance of horror films reflects a genre that won't go down without a fight.

