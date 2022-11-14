Every year, millions of fans flock to theaters or streaming services to watch sci-fi movies, making it one of the most popular film genres. The year 2022 was a prosperous one for this genre thanks to the success of films such as Nope, The Adam Project, and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Even though 2022 is not over yet with some promising and anticipated sci-fi gems coming to theaters this holiday like Avatar: The Way of Water and They Cloned Tyrone, fans of the genre are eagerly expecting the following year of 2023 because of certainly anticipated blockbusters.

‘Dune: Part Two’

Dune: Part Two is the second installment of Denis Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune and serves as a direct sequel to the 2021 film. The movie will continue where Dune left off, following Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) ascent to power and subsequent uprising against Emperor Shaddam IV.

Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista will reprise the roles with some new additions to the cast including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is an upcoming dystopian action-adventure movie based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins which serves as both a sequel and prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy.

The movie will follow a young Coriolanus Snow, who will eventually become president of Panem, as he trains a tribute for the 10th Hunger Games, a competition that prepares the path for his authoritarian rule. The film's cast is reported to include Tom Blyth as Snow, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis. It is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 17, 2023.

‘M3gan’

M3GAN is an upcoming science fiction horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone and developed from a story by Cooper and James Wan. The film will follow Gemma, who works for a toy manufacturer, and suddenly takes on the role of guardian for her niece, who has lost both of her parents while simultaneously creating the robotic doll M3GAN.

Allison Williams will lead the cast in the role of Gemma while Violet McGraw will play Cady, Gemma's niece. The cast also includes Ronny Chieng, Amie Donald, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jenna Davis. M3GAN will be in theaters on January 13th, 2023.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is an upcoming sci-fi action film based on the Transformers toy line and heavily inspired by the Beast Wars storyline. It is the eighth live-action Transformers movie and a sequel to the 2018 Bumblebee. The movie will follow the story of Optimus Prime taking place in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York City as he creates a bond with the planet.

Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. who helmed Creed II in 2018. The voice actor, Peter Cullen reprises his role of Optimus Prime since his initial appearance in the 1984 animated series. Besides Cullen, the cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, and Anthony Ramos. The film will be released in the United States on June 9, 2023.

‘Spaceman’

Spaceman is an upcoming science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck and based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia. The movie will follow the story of Jakub Procházka, who was raised by his grandparents in the Czech countryside after being abandoned as a young boy, and shows how he beats the odds to become the nation's first astronaut.

The role of Jakub Prochazka, a middle-aged, and middle-class Czech man is offered to Adam Sandler. He is joined by other A-list actors including Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Sinéad Phelps. The movie has not yet confirmed a certain date in 2023.

‘65’

65 is an upcoming sci-fi film written, and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and also produced by Sam Raimi. The movie will center on an astronaut who, after crash landing in a strange world, quickly learns that he is not alone.

It is reported that Adam Driver, who is known for many roles in projects such as Marriage Story, Silence, and House of Gucci, will take the leading role alongside two other announced actors: Chloe Coleman and Ariana Greenblatt. Despite the movie's impending March 10, 2023 release date, there has been no further news about the production so far.

‘The Mothership’

The Mothership is an upcoming sci-fi thriller adventure film written and directed by Matthew Charman. The movie will follow Sara Morse a year after her husband inexplicably disappeared from their remote property. Sara and her children must go out on a quest to track down their husband, father, and most importantly, the truth after she uncovers a strange, extraterrestrial object beneath their house.

Oscar-winner Halle Berry will lead the cast and take on the role of Sara Morse, alongside Molly Parker, Omari Hardwick, Sydney Lemmon, Paul Guilfoyle, and John Ortiz. The movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix sometime in 2023 without an exact date.

‘The Pod Generation’

The Pod Generation is an upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy film directed by Sophie Barthes that will be set in the near future where AI is all the craze and nature is fading into obscurity. The protagonists of the story are the New Yorker couple, Rachel and Alvy, who are prepared to have a family using a new technology created by a tech giant Pegasus.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Oscar-nominated Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to headline the film in the leading roles. The diverse cast also includes Kathryn Hunter, Vinette Robinson, Rosalie Craig, Jean-Marc Barr, Rita Bernard-Shaw, and Megan Maczko. The movie is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.

‘Distant’

Distant is an upcoming sci-fi comedy film directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck that revolves around an asteroid miner. After crash-landing on a foreign planet, the miner must navigate the hostile landscape while running out of oxygen and dodging bizarre creatures in order to reach the other survivor.

Anthony Ramos, who starred in A Star Is Born andIn the Heights, will play asteroid miner Andy Ramirez. Zachary Quinto provides the voice for Ramirez's antagonistic AI suit while the role of Naomi Calloway, the young woman who is trapped and requires Ramirez’s assistance, is played by Naomi Scott. The film is set to hit theaters on January 27, 2023.

‘Hello Stranger’

Hello Stranger is April Mullen's upcoming sci-fi thriller that follows Faye, a widowed lady, who uses an android simulant (SIM) made in the images of her late husband Evan to help her cope with his loss. While escaping a federal investigator looking for conscious, potentially hazardous SIMs, SIM Evan is determined to win Faye's love.

Uploadstar Robbie Amell will take on the role of SIM Evan while Fast and Furious’s Jordana Brewster will play Faye. Sam Worthington will playthe government agent, while Simu Liu, and Alicia Sanz are also involved, though their roles are unknown. Without an exact date, Hello Stranger is set to be released in 2023.

