There’s always some risk when talking about a relatively recent year in cinema history, and attempting to declare which films from the year in question stand as the most essential. Year-end best-of lists are one thing, but the word “essential” carries a certain weight. Picking the most essential movies of a year could also be like picking the most important or timeless, and such qualities can grow or become diminished over time.

But for now, these movies from an overall great year for cinema feel like the most essential. Apologies in advance for all the omissions, because 2023 was a strong one for movie releases. As such, the following can “only” get honorable mentions: Poor Things, The Holdovers, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, The Zone of Interest, and John Wick: Chapter 4… sorry!

10 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Directed by Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released, exceeding expectations and almost instantly establishing itself as one of the best superhero movies of all time. The idea of a sequel living up to that first film seemed like a near-impossibility, but Across the Spider-Verse was no ordinary sequel, pretty much matching the first movie’s quality while escalating things narratively in surprising and satisfying ways.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse goes big and feels relentless pacing-wise, making it easy – or maybe even essential – to revisit. It packs a great deal of humor, heart, action, and tension into a story that unfortunately remains unfinished, thanks to a very cruel cliffhanger, which stings even more with the knowledge that the third movie keeps getting delayed. But there was a nearly five-year wait for Across the Spider-Verse, so if there’s another multi-year wait for the third film, hopefully it’ll also be worth it.