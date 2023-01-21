For perhaps the first time ever, there are many openly queer celebrities that are big names in Hollywood right now. A few of these names include the likes of Matt Bomer and Ariana DeBose. These celebrities have made names for themselves not by being LGBTQ+ but by being incredibly talented and unafraid to be themselves, shining while they do it.

Not only are these stars incredibly talented, some having received major industry accolades like Golden Globes and Academy Awards, but they also have upcoming projects that will be released throughout this year. Some of these anticipated projects include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Creed III. The LGBTQ+ stars being featured in these movies and series are shining brighter than ever, continuing to show the world their acting talents.

Matt Bomer — 'Maestro'

Previously starring in hits like Magic Mike and Superman: Unbound, Matt Bomer is cast in Maestro, the upcoming film from Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, directed by Bradley Cooper. The story focuses on the life of Leonard Bernstein and his marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

It is believed that Matt Bomer will be playing Bernstein's lover opposite Bradley Cooper. Though there is no official release date yet, the film will release on Netflix sometime this year.

Vico Ortiz —'Our Flag Means Death'

Beloved by so many LGBTQ+ viewers, Our Flag Means Death will return for a second season this year, featuring non-binary Puerto Rican star Vico Ortiz. The show is based on real historical figures and follows The Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his crew of ragtag outcast pirates, including Vico's character Jim. Along their adventures, the crew run into the legendary pirate Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

The show also features another openly gay star, Nathan Foad. In addition to him, the star-studded cast includes Will Arnett, Leslie Jones, and Fred Armisen. Viewers can watch season one on HBO Max.

Ariana DeBose — 'Kraven the Hunter'

Having won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her role in the remake of West Side Story, Ariana DeBose is now set to star in Marvel's upcoming film Kraven the Hunter. The movie is based on the same-name comic and will feature Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the lead role, with DeBose playing his love interest.

Starring in a Marvel movie is a big move for Ariana DeBose, and will surely catapult her career to even further heights. In addition, she will be voicing Princess Asha in the upcoming Disney film Wish, and she has four other movies in the works. There's no stopping her!

Tessa Thompson — 'Creed III'

The upcoming third installment Creed III will feature Tessa Thompson as Bianca, and the movie will follow Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) as he faces off with a childhood friend who also happens to be a former boxing prodigy. The fight will be a personal one this time. Johnathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad, and Selenis Leyva will also star in the film.

Recently acting in Passingand Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson has a rather stacked film roster under her belt as she moves into 2023. There's no telling what will be next for the star.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Pictured above with Maya Rudolph in AppleTV+'s show Loot, which will also be returning this year, is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Along with her role in Loot, she will also be starring in the highly-anticipated Transformers: Rise of the Beasts that's releasing on June 9 of this year.

With a main role on Loot and a spot in the upcoming Transformers movie, there is nowhere for MJ Rodriguez to go but up. Having been the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination in a major acting category, there's no doubt she will only earn more accolades as she continues to showcase her raw talent.

Justice Smith — 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Justice Smith is set to star in the upcoming film based on the iconic role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He will be alongside other megastars like Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page. It is reported that the story will take place in the Forgotten Realms and has no connection to the previous films, Dungeons & Dragons (2000), Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God (2005), and Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness (2012).

Justice Smith has starred in The Voyeurs and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. Additionally, he is set to star in the movie Sharper, which is alsoreleasing this year.The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.

Ben Whishaw — 'Limonov, the Ballad of Eddie'

Best known for his iconic role as Q in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond movies, Ben Whishaw has also starred in movies like The Danish Girl, Mary Poppins Returns, and the Paddington films. He is set to play the lead role in the upcoming Limonov, the Ballad of Eddie, based on the real-life story of the radical Soviet poet who caused a stir in New York, France, and Russia.

Though the film has no release date as of yet, it will drop sometime this year. The cast also includes Tomas Arana and Mariya Mashkova.

Alia Shawkat — 'Drift'

Premiering January 22, 2023, at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, the movie Drift will feature Alia Shawkat and Cynthia Erivo. The story follows a Liberian refugee who escapes to a Greek island where she struggles with the memory of her past and where she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an American tour guide.

Alia Shawkat has previously starred in hits like Being the Ricardos, Broad City, Portlandia,and Drunk History. She is also set to star in the upcoming second season of the highly-praised Severance.

Murray Bartlett — 'The Last of Us'

The first HBO television series based on a video game, and an iconic one at that, The Last of Us stars Murray Bartlett from The White Lotus and Welcome to Chippendales. He plays a survivor named Frank. He is featured alongside Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles of Joel and Ellie. Joel is a hardened survivor tasked with smuggling the somehow immune-to-the-disease Ellie across the zombie-filled United States.

Previously winning an Emmy for his role in The White Lotus season one, this actor continues to shine in the roles he takes on. There is no doubt that as his career continues, he will garner more accolades and play more iconic roles.

Jeremy Pope — 'The Collaboration'

Jeremy Pope will play a lead role in Anthony McCarten's play, The Collaboration. The play follows the events in 1984 New York when Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat host an exhibition of work they collaborated on, hence the title. He plays Jean-Michel Basquiat alongside Paul Bettany who plays Andy Warhol.

Daniel Brühl will play Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger. Opening night was December 20, 2022, and the play, having recently been moved to Broadway from West End due to its popularity, is continuing into this new year with fervor. The production will be running until February 11.

