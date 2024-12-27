In 2024, love was in the air and on the screen. All across television, a slew of swoon-worthy couples kept viewers glued to their seats– whether a long-awaited romance that built over seasons or an unexpected power couple on a new series. And of course, nothing can make an audience believe in love like a duo who manages to find it on reality TV.

Love is the rare theme that will always be explored regardless of genre or format, and no matter what type of romance TV fans are drawn to– enemies-to-lovers, will-they-won't-they, or even simply a healthy, stable partnership– 2024 delivered. Here are the best couples of the year, ranked from #RelationshipGoals to romances so profound, they caused a widespread spiritual awakening.

10 Penelope and Colin

'Bridgerton' (2020-)

Who doesn't love a friends-to-lovers story? Bridgerton's Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finally saw her long-time crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) realized in the third season of the Netflix guilty pleasure. Many would argue that there's no better foundation for romance than friendship, and fans rejoiced when the pair cemented their evolving relationship with marriage.

Their newfound marriage, however, didn't progress without setbacks. Penelope's reveal that she was the ghostwriter behind Lady Whisledown threatened to drive a wedge between them, as Colin felt betrayed by all the disparaging things she had written about him over the years. But their romance was ultimately a story of love conquering all, and Colin's love for Penelope superseded his distress over her deception. Fans could breathe a sigh of relief when this long-awaited pairing, which once upon a time was a one-sided infatuation, resulted in a happy ending.

9 Loretta and Oliver

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

When it comes to an overly dramatic slow burn of a relationship, no one does it like theater kids. When Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) first met in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, their connection was mostly built on a shared love of the theater. Taking things so slow that they were almost going backwards, the pair didn't acknowledge their growing chemistry with a date and a kiss until the finale of Season 3.

But in 2024, they went into overdrive. Modern woman that she is, Loretta proposed to Oliver with a doll bracelet, and the two solidified their partnership with a wedding in the Season 4 finale. Though the Only Murders world is usually known for being silly and, well, murder-y, Loretta and Oliver's relationship added a welcome dose of romance.

8 Agatha and Rio

'Agatha All Along' (2024-)

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) became a fan favorite from the moment she confessed, "I killed the dog, too," on WandaVision, but her spin-off, Agatha All Along, revealed Agatha's relationship with death to be much more complex and tantalizing than simply being her means of dealing with her neighbors' pets. When Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) arrived in Episode 1, the audience didn't know her true identity as Death or the details of her vaguely referenced history with Agatha, but one thing that wasn't ambiguous was their chemistry.

Throughout the season, Agatha and Rio's relationship is shown to be both physical and metaphorical, and knowing each other for centuries has allowed for a lot of resentment to accrue. Their falling out, initiated when Rio claimed Agatha's young son (and it's heavily implied that Rio is the other biological parent), came full circle when Agatha sacrificed herself for Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy (Joe Locke) by finally sealing her relationship with Rio with a literal kiss of Death. With Season 2 reportedly in development and Agatha now a ghost (and Rio hates ghosts), arguably the most complex relationship of 2024 is poised to take a haunting turn.

7 Jane and Guildford

'My Lady Jane' (2024)

Sometimes true-life romances are compelling enough for screen adaptation. Though My Lady Jane took some creative liberties from history– 1500s England did not, in fact, have a population of people who shape-shifted into animals– the marriage between Jane Gray (Emily Bader) and Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) was factual. It's difficult to say just how steamy the real couple's sex life was, but the fictional version of the pair on the Amazon Prime series delivered such spice that the audience wasn't inclined to care about any potential historical inaccuracies.

Beginning as an arranged marriage, typical of the era, Jane and Guildford's relationship developed rapidly as the pair quickly discovered their insatiable attraction– always a win when couples are paired without their own input. They became both physically and metaphorically inseparable, even through complications like Jane being named queen and Guildford uncontrollably turning into a horse. The real-life couple saw a tragic end, with both being executed. Though their TV counterparts escaped this fate, they couldn't outrun their predestined destruction, with the series being canceled after only one season, to the dismay of its enthusiastic fans.

6 Janine and Gregory

'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) have kept fans on the edge of their seats for three seasons of Abbott Elementary with their will-they-won't-they dynamic. Through multiple relationships with other girlfriends and boyfriends, the two continued to dance around each other, finally sharing a kiss in Season 2. Gregory later confessed his feelings for Janine, but she wasn't yet willing to take the leap.

The tables turned at the beginning of Season 3, with Janine coming around to the idea of exploring a relationship with Gregory. He believed, however, that their moment had passed. But rather than close the door on their connection, their interactions throughout the season proved that their chemistry is simply undeniable. Once Gregory started exhibiting signs of jealousy when he believed Janine had moved onto another relationship, fans knew the couple was still worth rooting for. Finally, in the Season 3 finale, the two shared a second kiss that left viewers in rapt anticipation of what's to come for the pair in Season 4. Fans got their wish during the first half of the current season, with Janine and Gregory finally in a stable, healthy relationship.