2024 has been an incredible year for outstanding performances across all genres, proving that talent can shine even in the most unconventional narratives. With stellar acting in films like Nosferatu, Smile 2, and Longlegs, the year showcased the range and depth of performers who brought complex, haunting, and heartfelt characters to life. Horror, in particular, stood out as a platform for career-defining roles, showing that the genre deserves serious recognition.

While Golden Globes, BAFTA, Critics' Choice, and SAG Awards continue to (surprisingly) nominate problematic performances like the ones in Emilia Perez, it's disappointing to see other brilliant performances overlooked. Many deserving actors and films have been snubbed, underscoring the need for a broader appreciation of boundary-pushing artistry and storytelling. It's a shame these brilliant 2024 performances have been snubbed by major guilds and awards bodies because they rank among the best of the last 10 years.

10 Chris Hemsworth

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Image via Warner Bros.

Chris Hemsworth stepped away from his iconic role as Thor to fully transform into the eccentric and bizarre Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. While this was undeniably Anya Taylor-Joy’s film, Hemsworth’s performance was impossible to ignore. His portrayal of the demented warlord was both bizarre and captivating, proving his range as an actor and showcasing his ability to completely lose himself in any character.

Furiosa explores the titular character's origin story, detailing her journey from being taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers to joining the Biker Horde under Dementus’ rule. Despite the film's flop at the box office, both Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy delivered standout performances, and it’s disappointing to see these efforts overlooked during this awards season.

9 Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine

'I Saw the TV Glow'

Image via Sundance Institute

Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine deliver standout performances in I Saw the TV Glow, perfectly capturing the unsettling and transformative journey of their characters, Owen and Maddy. Smith portrays Owen with a haunting vulnerability, showing his descent into uncertainty and identity crisis with raw emotion. Lundy-Paine is a perfect supporting character, matching this intensity as Maddy, bringing an obsessive, enigmatic energy that drives the film’s surreal narrative.

The film follows Owen, a teenager drawn into the mysterious world of The Pink Opaque, a late-night TV show introduced by Maddy. As their obsession deepens, Owen's grip on reality begins to fracture, unraveling a chilling, surreal journey. Together, Owen and Maddy create a compelling dynamic, embodying the complex themes of alienation and self-discovery. Despite being ignored by the main awards shows, Smith and Lundy-Paine were both nominated for the Gotham Awards as Outstanding Lead Performance and Outstanding Supporting Performance, respectively.