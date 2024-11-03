2024 has been a complicated year at the box office. Major movies like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine have broken records and cemented themselves among the most successful movies of the new millennium. Similarly, other hits like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have proven that audiences are still willing to go to the movie theater... for the right movie.

However, 2024 has also had its fair share of box office disappointments, movies that failed to connect with audiences and ended their theatrical runs with a whimper. It's not all lost, though, since the current age of streaming allows movies to have a second air once they hit services like Netflix and Max. Indeed, many 2024 movies that flopped at the box office became streaming hits, with audiences giving them an opportunity from the comfort of their homes.

10 'Madame Web' (2024)

Directed by S.J. Clarkson

The line "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died" might just end up being Madame Web's biggest legacy. The Dakota Johnson-starring comic book movie is part of Sony's misguided Spider-Man Universe (which, ironically, has everyone but the wall-crawler) and follows Cassandra Thomas, a young clairvoyant who must protect three young women from a dangerous man searching for them.

From the moment the first trailer was released, people knew this movie wouldn't be great. However, few expected it to be so mediocre, from its shameless product placement to its awkward pacing and dialogue and one of the worst cases of ADR in modern cinema. People were never going to see it in theaters, but they were desperate to stream it for free. Indeed, once Madame Web hit Netflix, it became a huge hit worldwide. With the benefit of a few months, it's now clear Madame Web is a camp classic in the making, a so-bad-it's-good superhero movie that will only get "better" with age.

9 'Argylle' (2024)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell star in Matthew Vaughn's spy comedy Argylle. The plot follows book writer Elliy Conway, who soon becomes involved in a real-life plot that closely mirrors her novels. As she gets deeper into a world like the one she imagines on the page, Elly realizes there might be more to her story than she previously believed.

Argylle was heavily marketed around Henry Cavill, who ultimately ends up having only a few minutes of screen time in the two-hour-plus movie. Coupled with shoddy VFX and an overly complicated plot far too messy to satisfy, Argylle was never bound to succeed at the box office. Still, the film persevered and ultimately found a second life on streaming. Indeed, Argylle has been a mainstay in AppleTV+'s Top 10 since its arrival, so this misguided spy effort can at least take comfort in that.

8 'Lisa Frankenstein' (2024)

Directed by Zelda Williams

Zelda Williams' directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Netwon and Cole Sprouse and is written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody. The film centers on outsider teenager Lisa, who develops a relationship with the reanimated corpse of a Victorian young man. Together, they embark on a murderous spree, looking for a place they can call their own.

Unapologetically '80s and surprisingly dark, Lisa Frankenstein was an odd sell for audiences looking for traditional romantic fare during February. The film's unconventional juggling of tones also made it hard for it to find an audience in theaters, and it ended its run with a disappointing gross at the box office. However, the dark gods smiled upon this film, and Lisa Frankenstein became a hit on Max. Now, it seems that, much like Cody's previous foray into teen dark comedy, Jennifer's Body, Lisa Frankenstein is on its way to becoming a modern cult classic.

7 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Directed by David Leitch

Following the successes of Barbie and Oppenheimer, which earned them Oscar nominations and gave them the greatest hits of their careers, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt paired for David Leitch's romantic action comedy The Fall Guy. The plot follows stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling), who becomes embroiled in a dangerous plot when trying to find the missing star of her ex-girlfriend's directorial debut.

Unlike other movies on this list, The Fall Guy received glowing reviews from critics. However, it still failed to connect with audiences, ending its run with $180 million, which wouldn't be that bad if the film didn't carry a $120 million production budget. The Fall Guy soon went to Peacock, where it had the best debut since Oppenheimer, proving its crowd-pleasing prowess by doing just that. The case of The Fall Guy will be studied for years to come, and while there's no simple answer for its disappointing box office, it can at least take pride in its streaming performance.

6 'The Bikeriders' (2024)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

Jeff Nichols' drama The Bikeriders stars Oscar nominees Austin Butler and Tom Hardy opposite Emmy winner Jodie Comer. An ode to '60s counterculture, the film chronicles the evolution of a biker club that goes from a lighthearted hangout group to a sinister criminal gang. It's a fictionalized version of the real-life Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

The Bikeriders was one of the many flops from August 2024, barely making a dent at the box office and saying goodbye with a whimper. However, it found greater success once it hit Peacock, becoming a certified hit on the platform just days after its arrival. It's great, considering The Bikeriders is a genuinely great movie that deserves to be seen if only to appreciate Nichols' insights into '60s biker culture and Comer's committed performance.

5 'The First Omen' (2024)

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson

2024 has been a banner year for horror movies, with hits like A Quiet Place: Day One and Longlegs reigning supreme atop the box office charts. However, such an embarrassment of riches was always going to leave a few worthy contenders behind, and The First Omen is the perfect example. A prequel to the seminal The Omen, the film follows a young American nun who uncovers an apocalyptic plot brewing in the heart of Rome.

In hindsight, 2024 might've offered an overflow of religious horror, and The First Omen was the victim of an oversaturated market. Still, positive word of mouth made the film an anticipated title on streaming, and The First Omen became a hit on streaming, with many recognizing it as one of the best horror prequels and a worthy addition to the venerable Omen series. So, while this surprisingly deep horror movie deserved its flowers at the box office, it at least had found a comfortable home on streaming.

4 'The Crow' (2024)

Directed by Rupert Sanders

August saw the release of some of 2024's biggest summer box office flops. One of the most notorious was The Crow, Rupert Sanders' emo remake of the 1994 cult classic starring modern horror prince Bill Skarsgård and

music star FKA Twigs. The film tells the story of Eric Draven, a man who comes back from his death to avenge his and his girlfriend's murders.

The Crow reboot isn't entirely terrible or unwatchable, so perhaps it will find more success once it becomes available at no extra cost on one of the major streamers.

The Crow received underwhelming critics, which translated to an even more disappointing showing at the box office. It hit digital just three weeks after its premiere, and although it took a while, The Crow managed to be number one on Fandango's Video on Demand charts. It might be a modest achievement, but it's certainly more than it did at the box office. This reboot isn't entirely terrible or unwatchable, so perhaps it will find even more success once it becomes available at no extra cost on one of the major streamers. Indeed, The Crow has all the makings of a Netflix hit.

3 'Blink Twice' (2024)

Directed by Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, is a psychological thriller starring an ensemble led by Channing Tatum and Naomie Ackie. The plot centers on a group of people invited to a tech billionaire's private island. However, things soon take a sinister turn when strange things begin happening to the female attendees.

It might be unfair to call Blink Twice an outright flop at the box office; it did pass a few milestones on its way to a decent, if unimpressive, $46 million worldwide. However, the film did much better once it was released in Video on Demand, dominating the charts and proving that its sinister approach might've been a better fit for streaming all along. Still, Blink Twice made almost $50 million at the box office, a surprisingly strong showing compared to other movies on this list.

2 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Directed by George Miller