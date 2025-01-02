Despite the fallout of 2023’s industry-wide strikes, the domestic box office managed to stage quite a comeback, especially in the latter half of 2024. According to Deadline and Comscore, the total revenue for the year has hit $8.7 billion — over $700 million above initial projections. This is still 3% lower than the $9 billion domestic box office gross of 2023, but a step in the right direction following the pandemic. While 2023’s grand total was boosted by films such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, 2024 saw Disney dominate with hits such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Both movies grossed over $600 million domestically, and are among the 15 highest-grossing hits of all time. As many as 34 movies opened with $20 million or more in 2024, as compared to 40 in 2023. Five titles — Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wicked, and Moana 2 — opened with more than $100 million. The number of movies that hit the $100 million mark in their domestic runs dipped to 22 from 24 in the previous year.

Disney led all studios, with $2.2 billion in total revenue. It’s the only studio to pass the $2 billion mark in the post-pandemic era, and the first to deliver two billion-dollar hits. This number could increase to three if Moana 2 lives up to expectations; it has already passed the $900 million mark worldwide. The studio has an incredible slate lined up for this year, with films such as Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avatar: Fire and Ash all primed to deliver big numbers.

The Domestic Box Office Still Hasn't Returned to Pre-Pandemic Status