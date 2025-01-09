After it was reported that the domestic box office had hit the $8.7 billion mark in 2024, which represents a 3% decline from 2023's final numbers, a Variety report, citing U.K.-based film industry research firm Gower Street Analytics, declared that the global box office generated around $30 billion last year. This marks a 7% decline from 2023 figures, but the six-month stretch in the second half of 2024 was extremely beneficial; it actually out-grossed 2023 by 5%. This late surge was led by films such as Moana 2, Wicked, and, to a degree, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The highest-grossing film of 2024 remains Inside Out 2, which has a total global haul of nearly $1.7 billion. Another Disney film, the R-rated superhero extravaganza Deadpool & Wolverine, took the number two spot with over $1.3 billion. Disney became the only studio to pass the $5 billion mark in global revenue last year, thanks to hits such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, but also Moana 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Alien: Romulus. Moana 2 is set to become the third hit of 2024 to pass $1 billion in global revenue, while Mufasa will pass the $500 million mark worldwide this weekend.

Other major hits of the year include Despicable Me 4 ($969 million), Dune: Part Two ($714 million), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($571 million), and Kung Fu Panda 4 ($547 million). Each film in the top 10 list is an IP-driven project. Interestingly, there is only one Chinese film in the top 10. China emerged as the world's biggest movie-going market some years ago but was hit badly by the pandemic. The market witnessed a whopping 22% year-on-year decline and saw earnings of $5.8 billion in 2024. This is China's lowest annual total in a decade, and 27% down from the pre-pandemic average.

The Prognosis for 2025 Is Looking Positive

Gower Street Analytics is projecting a $33 billion haul in 2025, which will see tent poles such as Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The industry was affected in 2024 by the devastating strikes of 2023 and will take some more time to return to pre-pandemic norms. That being said, viewing patterns and audience behavior have changed drastically since then. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.