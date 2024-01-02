The Big Picture 2024 is full of film anniversaries of beloved films, ranging from 110 years to 15 years old.

Notable anniversaries include the 90th anniversary of It Happened One Night and the 70th anniversary of Godzilla.

There are plenty of other anniversaries, from Footloose, Gremlins, Alien, and more.

Each new year brings with it a slew of new releases to look forward to, and 2024 is no exception. There's everything from Ballerina (set in the John Wick universe), Beetlejuice 2, and the much anticipated Dune: Part 2. But while the new releases are certainly exciting, there are also plenty of film anniversaries coming up to look forward to. Whether it be a 100-year-old movie, or a 20-year-old movie, there's no shortage of exciting anniversaries to look forward to. So, no matter if you're simply hankering for a rewatch or a first-time viewer, we've compiled a list of some of 2024's biggest movie anniversaries to get excited about.

Films Celebrating Their 110th Anniversary

1914

Tillie's Punctured Romance was released in 1914 and celebrates its 110th anniversary on November 14th. Starring Marie Dressler, Mabel Normand, and Charlie Chaplin, the film was based on the stage play Tillie's Nightmare, which Dressler also owned the rights to. Directed by Mack Sennett, the film is notable for being the first feature-length comedy, as well as being the last film Charlie Chaplin acted in that he didn't write or direct himself.

Films Celebrating Their 90th Anniversary

1934

It Happened One Night celebrates 90 years on February 27th. Directed by Frank Capra and starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in the lead roles, It Happened One Night is widely regarded as one of the best films ever made. It was also the first film to win The Big Five at The Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Films Celebrating Their 85th Anniversary

1939

Stagecoach celebrates its 85th anniversary on March 9th. Directed by John Ford, the film served as the breakthrough role for John Wayne -- who went on to become one of the most popular and well-known Western film actors. The Wizard of Oz celebrates its anniversary on August 21st. Starring Judy Garland as the main character, Dorothy, the film was celebrated for its use of technicolor, and received six Academy Award nominations, including taking home the award for Best Original Song for "Over the Rainbow." Also celebrating 85 years is Gone With the Wind on December 15th. The historical romance epic took home ten Academy Awards out of thirteen nominations, one of which went to Hattie McDaniel, who was the first African American to win an Academy Award. To this day, Gone With the Wind is still one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Films Celebrating Their 80th Anniversary

1944

Meet Me in St. Louis celebrates 80 years on November 22nd. The film, which is widely regarded as a Christmas musical, starred Judy Garland in the leading role. The song "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" was written for the movie and sung by Garland, and has gone on to become a Christmas classic, with musicians such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé covering the song.

Films Celebrating Their 70th Anniversary

1954

Seven Samurai kicks off its 70th anniversary on April 26th. The Japanese epic directed by Akira Kurosawa is regarded as one of the most remade and referenced films in cinema, and was voted number one on BBC's list of greatest foreign-language films in 2018. Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window celebrates the milestone on September 11th. The mystery thriller is based on Cornell Woolrich's short story "It Had to Be Murder," and is considered to be one of Hitchcock's best. Godzilla also turns 70 on October 27th. The Japanese original spawned a multimedia franchise of 36 films, making it one of the longest-running franchises of all time.

Films Celebrating Their 65th Anniversary

1959

Some Like It Hot celebrates its 65th anniversary on May 14th. Starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe, the film's success is credited as being one of the reasons behind the retirement of the Hays Code in the 1960s. The Disney classic Sleeping Beauty also turns 65 on November 12th. Taking nearly a decade to produce, at the time, Sleeping Beauty was Disney's most expensive film. Nowadays, the film has seen many adaptations and reimaginings and has been preserved by the National Film Registry.

Films Celebrating Their 60th Anniversary

1964

Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove turns 60 on January 29th. The film is a political comedy that satirizes the Cold War. Peter Sellers took on three roles in the film, including the titular Dr. Strangelove, the President of the United States, and a Royal Air Force exchange officer.

Films Celebrating Their 50th Anniversary

1974

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre turns 50 on October 11th. Produced, directed, and co-composed by Tobe Hooper, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of the most influential films in the horror genre, with the film's main villain, Leatherface, becoming one of the most recognized horror villains. Also turning 50 on October 11th is Black Christmas. The Canadian horror film is one of the genre's earliest slasher films, and is responsible for the influx of slasher films that ruled the horror genre in the late 70s and 80s. Hot on the heels of the previous horror films, Young Frankenstein turns 50 on December 15th and was a parody of the classic horror genre. The film stars Gene Wilder, (who also co-wrote the movie alongside director Mel Brooks), as Young Frankenstein — a descendant of the iconic monster. The Godfather Part II turns 50 on December 18th. The film is both a sequel and a prequel to The Godfather.

Films Celebrating Their 45th Anniversary

1979

Ridley Scott’s Alien turns 45 on May 25th. The film has been praised for its long-lasting influence on both the science-fiction and horror genres, and has spawned multiple sequels, including the crossover Alien vs. Predator. Alien also served as Sigourney Weaver’s (who plays the lead character Ripley) breakthrough role.

Films Celebrating Their 40th Anniversary

1984

1984 was chock-full of incredible and influential movies which turn 40 in 2024. The first of the lot is Footloose, which premiered on February 17th. It went on to become the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. Following a few months later is Ghostbusters, which was released on June 8th, and instantly became a critical and commercial success. Gremlins also premiered the same day as Ghostbusters, though it caught a bit more flack for its more violent scenes. A similar debate was had over Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, leading Steven Spielberg – who was an executive producer on Gremlins – to call for a new rating system – and thus the PG-13 rating was introduced just mere months later. On June 22nd The Karate Kid celebrates its 40th anniversary, and on July 20th The NeverEnding Story follows suit. Purple Rain – which was Prince’s acting debut – turns 40 on July 27th. James Cameron’s The Terminator celebrates the milestone anniversary on October 26th. The film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leading man, and helped launch not only his career but James Cameron’s as well. And finally, Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street rounds out the 40th anniversaries on November 16th. The film is praised for its use of practical effects, and introduced the iconic villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). A Nightmare on Elm Street is also Johnny Depp’s debut role.

Films Celebrating Their 35th Anniversary

1989

The drama film Dead Poets Society turns 35 on June 2nd. Led by Robin Williams in a much-beloved role, the film also served as a launchpad for many of its younger cast, such as Ethan Hawke. And on July 12th, the Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan-led rom-com When Harry Met Sally turns 35. The film was chosen to be preserved by the National Film Registry in 2022.

Films Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary

1994

Starting the year off strong is Clerks on January 31st, which was Kevin Smith’s directorial debut. The Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock starring epic, Speed, turns 30 on June 10th. As well as Disney’s The Lion King on June 24th, which was the highest-grossing film of the year. Forrest Gump was also released in 1994 on July 6th, and became the second highest-grossing film of the year after The Lion King. Forrest Gump went on to win six Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Tom Hanks. The Shawshank Redemption turns 30 on September 23rd. Based on a novella by Stephen King, the film scored seven Academy Award nominations – the most of any King adaptation. Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction turns 30 on October 14th. Considered one of Tarantino’s best, Pulp Fiction features a star-studded cast of John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman. It also earned seven nominations at the Academy Awards, of which it took home the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Films Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary

1999

1999 was another huge year for film, and starting off strong on March 31st is 10 Things I Hate About You and The Matrix. The latter of which was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Editing, and won the award for each. American Pie turns 25 on July 9th, followed by Eyes Wide Shut on July 16th, which is the final film Stanley Kubrick directed before his death. The Sixth Sense turns 25 on August 6th, and was the second highest-grossing film of 1999. American Beauty celebrates 25 years on September 15th. The film won five Academy Awards when it was released, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director. Fight Club turns 25 on October 15th. And finally, The Green Mile closes out the year on December 10th.

Films Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary

2004

The iconic teen comedy Mean Girls turns 20 on April 30th. Written by and starring Tina Fey, the film was a huge success and has gone on to become a classic. The cast features Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amy Poehler, and Amanda Seyfried in her debut role. A musical version of the story (once again written by Fey) premiered on Broadway in 2018, and a film adaptation of the musical is set to release on January 12th, 2024. On October 29th, the horror film Saw turns 20. While it initially received mixed reviews from critics upon release, Saw went on to become a horror darling, spawning a franchise of films that is still going strong.

Films Celebrating Their 15th Anniversary

2009

James Cameron’s science-fiction epic Avatar turns 15 on December 18th. The film was originally developed in 1994, but Cameron claimed he was unable to make it due to the lack of technology necessary to achieve his full vision. The film was eventually made and released in 2009 with a budget of $237 million. Avatar was praised for its visual effects and became the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it still holds. The success of the film inspired a franchise, with the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022.