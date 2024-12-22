All things considered, 2024 has been a great year for movies. Multiple exceptional films have been released over the course of the year so far, many of them adaptations. Of video games, of other movies, or—of course—of books. Some of the greatest movies of all time were based on books, and keeping with tradition, this year saw the release of numerous page-to-screen adaptations that turned out wonderful.

From films based on true stories, like Disney's Young Woman and the Sea, to ones based on iconic fictional novels, like Wicked, 2024 has been a great year for avid bookworms who love seeing their favorite literature turned into equally high-quality cinema. Indeed, translating the magic of a great book into the medium of moving pictures isn't easy, but a few films from this year have achieved the task with flying colors.

10 'The Bikeriders'

Based on the photo book 'The Bikeriders' by Danny Lyon

The main narrative of The Bikeriders is fictional, but it's also inspired by Danny Lyon's very much real experiences with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, which he documented in his 1968 photo book of the same title. The film is about a member of a Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, he must choose between his beloved and his loyalty to the club.

Not many people would count The Bikeriders as one of the best movies of 2024, but that's only because there's so much strong competition. In fairness, this is a gritty, fascinating slice of Americana that takes a deep dive into American motorcycle culture. The visuals are excellent, the star-studded cast does a phenomenal job (Jodie Comer in particular), and although the script isn't quite as strong as the movie's style, it's still a great portrayal of Lyon's original story.

9 'Young Woman and the Sea'

Based on the biography 'Young Woman and the Sea' by Glenn Stout

Originally planned as a Disney+ exclusive release, Young Woman and the Sea was then given a theatrical run because of how much people loved it at early screenings. It isn't hard to see why. It's a gripping biopic about competitive swimmer Gertrude Ederle, who became the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel in 1926.

One of the best and most underrated biopics of the 2020s so far, Young Woman and the Sea isn't just your typical "Wikipedia article come to life" kind of biographical movie. It's a rousing family-friendly tale of perseverance and female empowerment, anchored by a powerhouse performance by Daisy Ridley. It's a little by the numbers in certain respects, but all in all, every element works great.

8 'Small Things Like These'

Based on the novel 'Small Things like These' by Claire Keegan

Right after becoming one of the best Oscar-winning actors of the 21st century for Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy went straight to an Irish-Belgian indie movie, the outstanding Small Things Like These. It's a historical drama based on a historical fiction novel about a devoted father living in 1985 Ireland. He discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent and shocking truths of his own.

Murphy and Emily Watson are riveting in their roles, delivering a pair of knockout performances that deserve to be talked about a lot more. In fact, Small Things Like These as a whole seems to have flown under many people's radars, despite being one of the year's best dramas. Its quiet, slow-burning tone will certainly not appeal to all tastes, but patient viewers will be rewarded with a complex, deeply powerful commemoration of all the women and girls who suffered in the Magdalene laundries, a shameful chapter of Irish history.

7 'The Count of Monte-Cristo'

Based on the novel 'The Count of Monte Cristo' by Alexandre Dumas

Alexandre Dumas was nothing short of one of the most important writers who have ever lived, and as such, cinematic adaptations of his work always have big shoes to fill. These shoes aren't always filled all the way up, but every now and then, movies as exceptional as the nearly 3-hour-long French drama The Count of Monte-Cristo come along. It is, of course, based on Dumas's legendary book of the same name, about a man who escapes prison after spending 14 years wrongfully locked up, keen to exact revenge on the men who betrayed him.

Both a masterful condensation of Dumas's 1,000+ page book and an incredible swashbuckler psychological thriller in its own right.

One of the few 2020s period movies that are pretty much perfect, The Count of Monte Cristo serves as both a masterful condensation of Dumas's 1,000+ page book and an incredible swashbuckler psychological thriller in its own right. It is, of course, not a replica of Dumas's classic masterpiece, but it never pretends to be. It's visually stunning, thoroughly exciting, and briskly paced, making those three hours feel like half that much at times.

6 'The Room Next Door'

Based on the novel 'What Are You Going Through' by Sigrid Nunez

The renowned Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar is perhaps the most popular filmmaker from his home country, and although he had tried his luck in America a couple of times with a pair of incredible short films, The Room Next Door was his first-ever Hollywood feature. It's about two women who were close friends in their youth, but after years of being out of touch, an extreme yet sweet situation brings them back together.

Room Next Door doesn't quite live up to Almodóvar's best Spanish work, but it's not too far behind. Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, two of the best actresses of their generation, deliver two of the best performances of the last few years, and Almodóvar's colorful and provocative direction is as amazing as any fan of his might have expected. Sigrid Nunez's bittersweet What Are You Going Through, which the film is based on, feels like a match made in Heaven for Almodóvar, so it's no surprise that the result was this good.

5 'Wicked'

Based on the novel 'Wicked' by Gregory Maguire

Mostly based on the legendary Broadway musical of the same name, which is likewise based on Gregory Maguire's book of the same name, Wicked had high expectations to fulfill, and it did so greatly. It's a revisionist prequel to The Wizard of Oz, focusing on Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood due to her green skin. She befriends the popular Galinda, and together, they set out to meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the hopes that both of their dreams will come true.

A rousing musical, a hilarious comedy, a beautifully romantic drama, and a surprisingly potent social critique, Wicked is everything that fans were hoping it would be, and then some. It changes a few things from the musical, and it definitely changes more than a few things from the much darker and much less family-friendly Wicked book, delivering a magic all of its own that's sure to help it age as one of the most beloved movies of this decade.

4 'Nickel Boys'

Based on the novel 'The Nickel Boys' by Colson Whitehead

Nickel Boys is based on a Pulitzer-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, and it's the tale of the friendship between two young Black men navigating the harrowing trials of a reform school based on the historic Dozier School, a Florida reform school that operated for over a century and was revealed as highly abusive, going so far as having numerous unmarked graves for unrecorded deaths.

One of the most powerful Black-led films of the 2020s so far, Nickel Boys is emotionally searing, but director RaMell Ross's radical style and ability to empathize with his characters make the whole experience a little easier to digest. The idea of a movie seen almost entirely from the point of view of its characters may sound potentially exhausting, but Nickel Boys is such a unique display of filmmaking prowess that its gimmick feels much less like a gimmick and a lot more like the only conceivable way of telling this harrowing story.