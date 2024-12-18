Overall, it's safe to say that 2024 was a solid year for movies. Desert epics like Dune: Part Two and Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga provided endless thrills and spectacle, while hits like Anora and Challengers served up fiery, character-driven drama bolstered by compelling performances. Even horror fans got their fair share of scares with Oddity and the surprisingly great The First Omen, to name a couple.

Like any year, however, 2024 also offered its fair share of disappointments. Sometimes, movies just don't live up to the expectations set upon them prior to release. That's not to say that none of the following films are completely devoid of any redeemable qualities, but they did fall short when it comes to fulfilling their potential. These are the 2024 movies that fell short of the lofty expectations audiences had, leaving them with a bitter aftertaste.

10 'Civil War' (2024)

Directed by Alex Garland

Set in a dystopian and not-too-distant future, a divided America has succumbed to a large-scale civil conflict. Seasoned war reporter Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst), along with a party of fellow journalists, look to travel from New York City to Washington, D.C., in hopes of interviewing the president. Their journey is treacherous as they navigate a country ravaged by blind hatred and seething violence.

Civil War is bold, blockbuster filmmaking that disappointingly struggles to find nuance in its characters or narrative. Acclaimed studio A24's most expensive film to date, Civil War does deliver spectacle on an impressive scale, but unfortunately, it doesn't deliver much more than that. Its lack of a concise political message also takes points away from it, reducing its plot's impact. Civil War isn't a terrible movie, but its lofty ambitions accentuate its inability to leave a lasting impression.

9 'Gladiator 2' (2024)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Sixteen years following the death of Marcus Aurelius, Rome finds itself in the grip of a tyrannical pair of twin rulers (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger). Refugee Lucius (Paul Mescal) is captured, imprisoned, and forced into becoming a gladiator. The city of Rome is ripe with unrest, and Lucius becomes a symbol of rebellion, willing to stand against the oppression of the capital's people and those who wronged him.

The best thing that Gladiator 2 had going for it was the return of Ridley Scott as director. Over two decades removed from Scott's original 2000 action epic Gladiator, this is a sequel that wasn't exactly asked for but nonetheless had the potential to be a worthy successor to a modern classic. While Gladiator 2 has its charms, it's primarily a bloated, uninspired and emotionally hollow dud that did little to justify its existence. If one wishes to be truly entertained, they'd be best off steered towards the original.

8 'Trap' (2024)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Family man Cooper (Josh Hartnett) takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a sold-out pop concert. Unbeknownst to them (or any of the other concert-goers), the entire performance is part of an FBI ploy to capture a ruthless serial killer known only as "The Butcher." As the police presence around the venue intensifies, one thing is made clear: The Butcher is in attendance.

Trap exemplifies both the best and worst tendencies of director M. Night Shyamalan. Shyamalan can craft compelling premises (Trap being one of them), but a promising setup gives way to a nonsensical cacophony of bad performances and baffling writing strung together by a narrative that seemingly takes joy in insulting the intelligence of its viewers. It's hard to recommend Trap to anyone other than Shyamalan enthusiasts—2024 had plenty of better and more rewarding thrillers on offer.

7 'MaXXXine' (2024)

Directed by Ti West

Hollywood: a jungle of excess and aspirations. The City of Dreams is where adult film star Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) finds herself. Desperate to make a name for herself as a movie star, Maxine is willing to do whatever it takes for a moment in the spotlight. Just as she begins to gain traction, Maxine's pursuit of stardom threatens to expose a past of bloodshed and trauma.

Director Ti West's throwback horror trilogy X is one of the decade's most exciting and inventive creative endeavors thus far. 2002's X was a delectable love letter to the genre, and the ambitious Pearl provided a uniquely twisted perspective of the coming-of-age tale. While no less expressive than either of those movies, MaXXXine struggles to bring the trilogy's narrative and thematic threads to a satisfying conclusion. While there is certainly some fun to be had with MaXXXine (this is a stylish and gorgeously produced movie), it's mostly a disappointment that especially stings.