All in all, 2024 has been one of the best years of the 2020s for movies. There have been highs and lows, as one can expect in any given year, but the year's best films are guaranteed to be fondly remembered for many years to come. Fans on the film-based social network Letterboxd have made sure to express their love for 2024's best offerings in cinema, giving a few of the year's movies exceptionally high star ratings.

From deeply touching arthouse documentaries, like Daughters, to hyper-popular blockbusters that have even joined the ranks of Letterboxd's Top 250 highest-rated movies, like The Wild Robot, this list will rank Lettebroxd's highest-rated 2024 releases. This top 10 includes movies from all over the world, spanning all sorts of different genres and styles. However, they all share something in common: they're undeniably outstanding and shouldn't be missed.

10 'Hundreds of Beavers'

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Image via Cineverse/Vinegar Syndrome

The 2020s have put out plenty of hilarious comedies, but very few are as creative and as amusing as the proudly Wisconsinite indie slapstick Hundreds of Beavers. This semi-silent spectacle inspired by the works of Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and the Looney Tunes is about a drunken applejack salesman from the 19th century. He has to become America's best fur trapper to win over the heart of a woman by defeating hundreds of beavers. Maybe more.

Impeccably directed by Mike Cheslik, Hundreds of Beavers is a labor of love and non-stop dedication. It took years to produce and even longer to distribute until the team decided to self-distribute it—to terrific success so far. The lucky people who have seen it and reviewed it on Letterboxd call it one of the funniest movies they've ever seen, praising its silly yet deceivingly clever gags, Cheslik's originality, and the naturally funny cartoonish visuals.

9 'Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron'

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Image via NHK

In 2023, Hayao Miyazaki, one of the most iconic fantasy movie directors, delighted the world by coming out of retirement and putting out the Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron, easily one of his best works. This year, the documentary Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron showed the six-year-long process of making this gorgeous film, giving viewers a priceless insight into the creative mind and soul of the uncontested master of anime filmmaking.

It's a beautiful companion piece to the themes of creativity and legacy of The Boy and the Heron, cementing Miyazaki as one of cinema's greatest artists.

Making-of documentaries can be pretty hit-or-miss, but Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron is one of the best. It's a beautiful companion piece to the themes of creativity and legacy of The Boy and the Heron, cementing Miyazaki as one of cinema's greatest artists. Life-affirming yet poignant, sweet yet heartbreaking, and as much of a celebration of the beauty of filmmaking as it is an ode to the tedium that can come with it, it's no wonder why Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron is so acclaimed by Letterboxd users.

8 'Daughters'

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Image via Netflix

Daughters is a tear-jerking documentary about four little girls preparing for a special Daddy-Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers as part of a unique fatherhood program in a Washington, D.C. jail. It's an immensely powerful film that packs enough punch to leave even the most cynical viewers gasping for air. Documentaries rarely get any better than this.

Daughters is as much of a love letter to fatherhood and daughterhood as it is a thoughtful critique of the broken American prison system. On Letterboxd, reviewers were deeply moved by the movie's themes of rehabilitation, healing, and forgiveness. Conversely, they were also outraged by how difficult it is for inmates in America to see their families, honestly portrayed by directors Angela Patton and Natalie Rae. This sensation of the 2024 festival circuit ought not to be missed.

7 'The Wild Robot'

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5