2024 was an incredible year for cinema, and those that say otherwise simply haven’t seen enough films to justify their opinion. While there have certainly been some major disappointments like Megalopolis and the sequel to Joker, it’s hard to argue with the quality of a year that provided a modern American classic like The Brutalist, a moving romantic adventure like Anora, a charming buddy dramedy like A Real Pain, or an electrifying sports classic like Challengers.

Rotten Tomatoes is not a perfect system for aggregating film opinions, yet it remains a staple for the average movie fan to get a sense of what to expect from the latest release. It is genuinely best for film fans to make their own opinions on which sites and critics they want to follow. With this in mind, here are the ten highest-rated movies of 2024, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 ‘Good One’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Good One was a remarkable debut for director India Donaldson, who took this year’s Sundance Film Festival by storm with her highly entertaining “slice-of-life” dramedy. The film features a breakout performance from the young actress Lily Collias, who stars as the teenager Sam, who attends a camping trip with her father, Chris (James Le Gros), and his best friend, Matt (Danny McCarthy).

Similar to early films by Richard Linklater or Kelly Reichardt, Good One is confident in its excellent dialogue, and is very realistic in showing the awkward moments that pertain to spending time among family. The performance by Collias is so charismatic that she seems destined to win many breakout award prizes this season, as Good One will almost certainly be looked back on as the first standout role within her tremendous career. Few indie films are filled with as much life as Good One.

9 ‘Robot Dreams’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Robot Dreams was actually nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for the films of 2023, but was sadly not given a proper wide release by NEON until 2024, when it still barely played outside theaters in New York and Los Angeles. While it’s frustrating that studios don’t seem interested in making their films accessible to non-awards voters, Robot Dreams is an astounding achievement in animation that is destined to become a cult classic.

Robot Dreams manages to tell a compelling story about friendship, loneliness, and the immigrant experience without ever having to utter a word of dialogue, as the entire film is reliant on music and sound. Although a first glance might suggest that Robot Dreams is aimed at a younger audience, the film deals with the nuances of growing older in a way that should be relatable to viewers of all ages.

8 ‘His Three Daughters’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

His Three Daughters is an amazing drama about having a dysfunctional family that features one of the strongest ensembles of the year. Elisabeth Olsen proves that she's more than just Wanda Maximoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Carrie Coon gives another defiant performance as a strong, self-confident woman. However, the breakout performance in the film is almost certainly Natasha Lyonne, whose moving portrayal of the “black sheep” of the family warrants serious consideration for an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

His Three Daughters does not have any easy answers about how to cope with the loss of a loved one, but it does tell an inspiring story about disenfranchised siblings putting aside their personal grievances with one another for the sake of building a brighter future. It’s nearly impossible to not be moved by the heartbreaking ending of His Three Daughters.

7 ‘Sing Sing’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Sing Sing is based on an amazing true story about incarcerated men within the Sing Sing Correctional Facility that were able to find catharsis through a theater program that encouraged them to be their best selves. Colman Domingo may have earned his first Academy Award nomination last year for the biopic Rustin, but he is almost certain to be up for another trophy this cycle for his even more moving work in Sing Sing.

The breakout star of Sing Sing is Clarence Maclin, who plays a somewhat fictionalized version of himself, showing an extraordinary amount of vulnerability in his first screen role. Sing Sing makes some fairly damaging statements about the state of America’s prison system, but it also tells a timeless story about the power that art has to let people imagine something better for themselves amidst darker circumstances.

6 ‘Thelma’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Thelma is one of the year’s most delightful surprises, as it managed to turn the 95-year-old actress June Squibb into an action star worthy of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise. While the premise may seem inherently ridiculous, Thelma proves to be an exciting story about the fight for dignity, whilst also providing insights about struggling with a challenging family dynamic.

Squibb is able to pack so much personality into her performance that it is impossible not to fall in love with Thelma; she’s a great hero with an undeniable sense of optimism. However, the film is also bolstered by a great supporting performance by Fred Hechinger, who shows a much softer side of his personality (certainly compared to his villainous performance in Gladiator II) as Thelma’s troubled, yet ultimately well-intentioned grandson who is tasked with finding and rescuing her.

5 ‘Ghostlight’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Ghostlight is among the biggest surprises of the year, as it was a relatively small scale production with almost no well-known stars. That being said, no one that ends up checking out Ghostlight will regret it, because it is one of the most thought-provoking, deeply moving, and surprisingly uplifting stories about surviving grief to grace the silver screen in quite some time.

Ghostlight explores a grieving father’s attempts to break into theater with a production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet in the aftermath of the suicide of his son, which has nearly destroyed his marriage. The allusions to Shakespeare’s play are very well-handled, and Ghostlight is able to show how the art of performing can serve as an opportunity for struggling people to work out their most pressing anxieties in a way that is healthy. Few films this year are this powerful.

4 ‘LaRoy, Texas’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

LaRoy, Texas is one of the year’s most underseen gems, as this micro-sized Texas crime comedy has a lot in common with the early films by the Coen brothers and Wes Anderson. Although this type of independent production may have never had the potential to be a major blockbuster, LaRoy, Texas features an outstanding lineup of some of the best character actors working today, including John Magaro, Steve Zahn, and Dylan Baker.

LaRoy, Texas uses its small scale and sharp dialogue to its advantage, as a larger production may not have been able to maintain such a consistent level of authenticity. This may have been the first feature film that writer/director Shane Atkinson ever made, but it is almost certain that he has a promising career ahead of him based on how utterly charming LaRoy, Texas ended up being.

3 ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Girls Will Be Girls is an excellent coming-of-age drama that explores the polarity of womanhood as it relates to Indian society. While the boarding school drama is a fairly standard premise, Girls Will Be Girls distinguishes itself thanks to the intimacy with which it captures young love and relationships.

2024 was a truly excellent year for Indian cinema, and Girls Will Be Girls is another example of the nation’s artists being able to tell very personal stories that relate to their own experiences. There’s nothing about Girls Will Be Girls that seems superfluous because it feels entirely honest; while the nuances of living in the Himalayan foothills may not be an experience that every audience member is able to understand, the universal truths about self-discovery and isolation are themes that should be able to resonate with any viewer, regardless of their background.

2 ‘Nowhere Special’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Nowhere Special features one of the most powerful performances of the year by James Norton, who stars as a caring father who must find a way to give his son a new set of guardians as he copes with the inevitability of his terminal diagnosis. While Norton was able to give another impressive performance this year with his supporting role in the biopic smash hit Bob Marley: One Love, Nowhere Special revealed that he had even more to offer as an actor.

Nowhere Special has a story that feels designed to make audiences cry, but that doesn’t mean that it should be accused of being emotionally manipulative. In fact, Nowhere Special manages to avoid any overly melodramatic clichés whenever they risk appearing, and ultimately has a powerful and uplifting message about the importance of celebrating the time that is still left.

1 ‘All We Imagine as Light’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%