If you want to find great movies that came out in 2024 (like Anora and Dune: Part Two), sources have your back. If you're after a rundown of some of the worst movies that came out in 2024 (like Madame Web and Megalopolis, you're also in luck. After all, every year will see the release of movies both good and bad; that’s nothing new, and not controversial. But what about those movies that fall quite evenly between bad and good?

That’s what the following ranking will hopefully lay out. Some of these movies might be pretty good in parts, but have a few flaws that hold them back from being great (or even good) overall. Others might be kind of lousy, but have a few redeeming moments that hold them back from being considered awful. These are, in the end, the most thunderously okay movies released in 2024.

10 'MaXXXine'

Directed by Ti West

Image via A24

Things were in motion for MaXXXine to be pretty awesome, but it just didn’t end up happening that way. Like, its predecessors, X and Pearl, weren’t flawless movies, but the former was a pretty great slasher with an interesting aesthetic, and then the latter had an even more interesting aesthetic, playing out less like a slasher and being more of a colorful, slow-burn, intensely psychological character drama.

Both movies complemented each other well while leaving room for a third movie, MaXXXine, to wrap everything up. Taking place in the 1980s, having a serial killer on the loose, indulging in dramatic lighting, having things take place around the adult film industry… all things that were a little enticing and entertaining, but not enough for the film’s entire duration. Also, the final act really fell flat on its face, undoing some (though admittedly not all) of the goodwill built up during the first two acts.

9 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Directed by Wes Ball