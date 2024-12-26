All things considered, 2024 has been a fantastic year for movies. As in any year, there have been plenty of ups and downs, but these last twelve months have had ups of a particularly high quality. From beautiful animations to highly sophisticated comedies to 4-hour-long dramas, there have been a handful of films from 2024 that are pretty much perfect throughout.

Of course, no film is absolutely flawless and beyond any reproach, but throughout this year, a few movies with highs so high and lows so insignificant that they are virtually perfect have emerged, no matter how one slices it. In Hollywood and way beyond, these impeccable works of art, including Challengers and Dune: Part Two, prove that 2024 will go down in movie history as one of the best years for cinema of the 2020s.

10 'Memoir of a Snail'

Directed by Adam Elliot

Image via IFC Films

The quintessentially Australian filmmaker Adam Elliot shaped himself in the art of the stop-motion short film until he released his feature debut, 2009's gorgeously bittersweet Mary and Max. This year, fifteen years later, he directed his second feature, Memoir of a Snail, the tale of a melancholic woman called Grace Pudel, a hoarder of snails, romance novels, and guinea pigs.

Memoir of a Snail is one of the greatest adult animated films of recent years, beautifully poignant and profound in a way that cinephiles have come to expect from any Adam Elliot movie. Visually powerful, effectively strange, and with an emotional potency that can't be overstated, Memoir of a Snail is undoubtedly the year's greatest animated film — which is saying a lot because 2024 saw the release of more than a couple of exceptional animated gems.

9 'Hundreds of Beavers'

Directed by Mike Cheslik

Image via SRH

Everybody loves a complex comedy film that provokes thought as much as it does laughter. Every now and then, though, everyone craves a comedy that's simply composed entirely of non-stop laughter; the indie semi-silent film Hundreds of Beavers provides just that. It's about a drunken applejack salesman from 19th-century North America who must become the region's greatest fur trapper to win over the heart of a lady by defeating hundreds of beavers.

Gleefully silly and full of surreal originality, the film is highly reminiscent of a classic Looney Tunes sketch in all the best ways. It's a barrage of genius gag after genius gag that not even the most cynical of viewers will be able to resist roaring in laughter at, proving that comedy can be just as respectable a genre as any other. The film was an arduous work of love that took many years to complete and was self-distributed by the team behind it until it finally received a digital release in 2024. Hundreds of Beavers is an irresistibly charming celebration of the love for movies, which is enough to make it one of the year's best.

8 'Anora'

Directed by Sean Baker