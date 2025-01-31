All in all, 2024 was a fantastic year for movies. Most particularly, it was a phenomenal year for acting. From big ensemble pieces like Robert Eggers's passion project, Nosferatu, to much smaller projects in terms of the scope of their cast, like Challengers, there were a ton of films last year that, taking into consideration the performance of each member of their cast and how much chemistry they had with one another, were perfectly acted.

Comeback roles, "long-overdue-for-an-Oscar" narratives, breakout stars, and tried-and-tested stars delivering their usual exceptional work were all elements that defined how great 2024 was for big-screen acting. It's always cool when a movie has a couple of excellent performances; but when the whole cast clicks together perfectly and delivers a collectively unforgettable piece of work, those are the films that are truly special.

10 'The Last Showgirl'

Starring: Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kiernan Shipka

Despite it being a modest box office sensation, The Last Showgirl still isn't getting talked about nearly as much as it deserves. Poignant, colorful, profound, and deeply vulnerable, it's one of the most special movies from 2024. Its exploration of themes of new beginnings feel fitting, as it works as the comeback vehicle that Pamela Anderson had deserved for quite some time.

It's one of the actress's best projects, but she's far from being the only outstanding performer that makes the movie worth watching. Jamie Lee Curtis steals every scene she's in, Dave Bautista gives a very vibrant performance that proves he's got something truly special to offer as an actor, and other supporting actors like Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, and Jason Schwartzman are also phenomenal. Last Showgirl is a pretty solid movie overall, but the work of its cast is simply unreal.

9 'Nosferatu'

Starring: Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård

Every talented filmmaker has at some point had a project that they were dying to get made, but hurdles kept racking up along the way. That's Nosferatu for Robert Eggers. This past year, however, he finally managed to release this Dracula adaptation and remake of the 1922 silent horror movie of the same title, one of the most important movies in the genre's history.

This updated version of Nosferatu might just be the best version yet. Eggers's haunting visuals are jaw-dropping, the pacing and atmosphere are pitch-perfect, and — of course — the vast ensemble does an outstanding job. Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson both give one of the strongest performances of their respective careers, but it's Lily-Rose Depp with her physically stunning portrayal of Ellen Hutter and Bill Skarsgård's larger-than-life performance as Count Orlok that serve as the foundations of the entire picture.

8 'Dune: Part Two'

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler

The fact that Denis Villeneuve (whose Oscar snub this year is perhaps the most talked-about of the bunch) not only managed to live up to the imagination that Frank Herbert displayed in Dune, but actually elevated many parts of it in ways that even die-hard fans weren't expecting, is admirable. His Dune: Part Two is this generation's The Empire Strikes Back, with just as much vivid creativity, just as much epicness and emotion, and just as many outstanding performances.

Many actors from the first part returned for this sequel, like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, delivering performances a dozen times more nuanced and compelling than the ones they gave back in 2021 — which were already great to begin with. New actors join the ensemble, too, like Florence Pugh making the best of her limited screentime as Princess Irulan and Austin Butler scaring the audience's pants off with his portrayal of the ruthless Feyd-Rautha. Dune: Part Two is probably the best sci-fi movie of the 2020s, and that's in no small measure thanks to its unforgettable cast.