2024 was a year filled with cinematic potential, as ambitious films with intriguing concepts and star-studded casts hit the big screen. From psychological thrillers to action-packed adventures, many movies seemed destined to dominate the box office and capture the cultural zeitgeist. However, despite their promise, some titles failed to resonate with audiences, falling short of expectations. Whether due to low theater attendance, shifting audience preferences, or the growing dominance of streaming services, these films struggled to find their footing in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The reasons behind these disappointments are as varied as the movies themselves. Mismanaged release dates often pitted films against box office juggernauts, while production delays or studio interference left others feeling disjointed. Some films were victims of poor marketing strategies, while others suffered from narratives that didn’t fully connect with audiences. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at movies from 2024 that, on paper, had all the makings of a hit but ultimately missed their mark.

10 'Juror #2' (2024)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Juror #2 follows Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), a young man serving as a juror on a high-profile murder trial. As the case unfolds, Justin realizes that he might be the one responsible for the crime being prosecuted. Torn between protecting himself and ensuring justice is served, he must grapple with the ethical dilemma of whether to come forward with the truth. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the film also stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Basso and Zoey Deutch.

At the age of 94, Juror #2 might be Eastwood's final movie. Several of his movies in the last ten years, such as American Sniper and Sully, were proven critical and box office successes. However, Juror #2 was only released on fewer than 50 screens, effectively hurting its chances at the box office and reaching a wider audience. Despite overperforming in overseas markets, Warner Brothers opted not to disclose the domestic box office numbers, making the whole affair more frustrating. While the studio stated that the movie was always intended to premiere on streaming, it was quite a disrespectful move for a director who has spent over 50 years making movies for Warner Bros. With glowing reviews from both critics and audiences as well as great performances from Hoult and Collette, the movie could be a strong sleeper hit if the release were handled better.

9 'Monkey Man' (2024)

Directed by Dev Patel

Monkey Man, starring, written and directed by Dev Patel, is a gritty revenge thriller inspired by the legend of Hanuman. The film follows a young man who survives by enduring brutal beatings in underground fight clubs. Beneath the surface, he harbors years of suppressed rage stemming from a tragic past, including the murder of his mother. When an opportunity arises to infiltrate the world of the city’s corrupt elite, he begins his journey to exact revenge on the powerful men who destroyed his life.

In his directorial debut, Dev Patel skillfully combines raw action, emotional depth, and cultural symbolism to create a protagonist both brutal and sympathetic. The result is an inspired film with brutal action sequences reminiscent of John Wick and The Raid that won the audience award at SXSW 2024. Against an economical budget of $10 million, the film made over triple its budget at the box office. Nevertheless, with a universal theme and high-octane action, the film should have connected more with audiences and become and even bigger hit. The cultural aspect of the story may hinder itself but once audiences embrace it, they will be treated to a satisfying, unique action film.

8 'Blink Twice' (2024)

Directed by Zoe Kravitz