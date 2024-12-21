To put it simply, if a movie is kind of gross, explicit, confronting, or just a bit sleazy (hell, maybe even all of the above), then it can proudly call itself a sicko movie. Sicko movies can be good or bad, but they are defined by their extremity and boundary-pushing attitudes, with a classic sicko film being something like Pink Flamingos, and more recent sicko films including the likes of Babylon and The Wolf of Wall Street.

If you raise an eyebrow at a few points during a film, and find yourself thankful that you're not watching it with family members (RIP if you are, though), then it might well be an example of sicko cinema. And 2024 was a good year for this kind of movie, as the following releases will hopefully demonstrate. They're ranked below, starting with the pretty sick and ending with the positively filthy.

10 'Challengers'

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino is well-known for making some highly sensual movies, and being unafraid to explore sexual themes and situations that can be quite upfront, yet still relatively tasteful. As such, Challengers is more on the milder side of things, as far as “sicko” movies go, but it is sexually charged throughout, and places a huge amount of emphasis on a trio of people who all become romantically linked over the course of many years.

On top of being a romantic drama (with some comedy), Challengers also succeeds as a sports movie about tennis, likening the physicality, passion, and intimacy of the sport to the sexual experiences of the main characters. It all feels visceral and works extremely well, never shying away from sex but also never getting gratuitous with it.

9 'In a Violent Nature'

Directed by Chris Nash

There is something inherently twisted, in all honesty, about the slasher genre, with the whole appeal often coming down to watching a brutal killer chopping and murdering their way through a bunch of (usually young and attractive) people. In a Violent Nature is unapologetically another slasher movie, with a premise that boils down to what most of them boil down to, but it’s also executed in an almost arthouse/meditative way.

Following the killer pretty much the entire time, In a Violent Nature has a lot of walking, stillness, stalking, and, occasionally, graphic violence. It is unusually paced and presented, meaning some may find parts of it boring (that might well even be by design), but based on the grisliness of the murder scenes themselves, In a Violent Nature can still count itself as a moderately sick movie.