A movie doesn’t have to be a thriller to be thrilling, but it does help. Thrillers do what you'd expect them to do, based on such a name, but depending on the filmmaker and what they're going for with a specific movie, it can be possible for comedies, dramas, horror movies, action films, Westerns, and war movies to all be thrilling, which the following set of titles might hopefully demonstrate.

What follows are some of the movies from 2024 that feel most thrilling, regardless of whether they're actually thrillers. Some are, and some aren’t, but all are likely to get one’s heart rate racing and palms potentially sweaty. Those after relaxing and/or comfortable movies might not find them here, but if you're after cinema that excites or drives feelings of anxiety, then you’ve come to the right place.

10 'Civil War'

Directed by Alex Garland

Starting at one point and ending at another, much like any good road movie, Civil War shows a second American Civil War through the eyes of several war journalists hoping to document the conflict’s fiery end. It’s a slow-burn sort of movie, not really ramping up action-wise until its final act, but what it does end up delivering quite effectively throughout is unease and tension.

No part of the journey in Civil War lacks danger, and certain sequences – including the final act and the infamous Jesse Plemons scene – come close to feeling stomach-churning. The film, as a whole, is not perfect by any means, but it does offer a dizzying and effectively unnerving viewing experience for anyone potentially curious about what a modern-day way fought entirely in the U.S. could look like.

9 'Juror #2'

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Like many late-era Clint Eastwood movies, there is a sort of sleepiness that can be felt during some parts of Juror #2, but it nonetheless functions quite well as a thriller when it needs to, you know, thrill. The premise here follows a juror who realizes he might well have played a part in the death of a woman whose accused murderer, her partner, is on trial. Moral dilemmas ensue.

As a courtroom drama (and an overall pretty good one), Juror #2 isn't really about action or bombast, but the rock-solid premise does stand as one from which plenty of suspense can be mined. It’s not a movie that reinvents any sort of wheel, by any means, but it’s consistently engaging and willing to be unpredictable; two qualities that tend to help this kind of film immensely.

8 'Conclave'

Directed by Edward Berger

Conclave drives tension from the fact that it’s so self-contained and willing to pursue a simple premise, all the while featuring some decently executed twists and turns for good measure. It begins with covering the process of electing a new pope, after the former one’s death, but then becomes something a good deal more complicated when certain revelations and discoveries come to light.

It is a bit slow, yes, and undeniably dialogue-driven throughout, but those who like their thrillers heavier on drama than something like action will find a good deal to get engrossed by here. Also assisting Conclave is the quality – and intensity – of its lead performances, with reliable acting heavyweights like Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini all turning in strong work here.