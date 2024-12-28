Whether it be gruesome action movies that have their protagonists laying waste to hordes of enemies in increasingly aggressive means or horror movies featuring blood-soaked kills, violence has been an ever-prevalent aspect of modern film. Even the most child-friendly of film experiences will often find themselves participating in cartoon violence and mischief, as there is an inherent desire and enjoyable factor to watch violence on the big screen.

However, as the barrier and standards for horror and action are continuously pushed year after year, some films go above and beyond in terms of ultra-violent content and graphic imagery. 2024 has been no different, with a wide array of grisly kills and bloody carnage invigorating and exciting audiences throughout the year. Several of these films even enter a realm of infamous levels of violence, where even the most desensitized of audiences can't help but feel squeamish or recoil when watching them.

10 'Blink Twice'

Directed by Zoë Kravitz

While Blink Twice initially hides its more violent content and sinister truths in the first half, the film soon devolves into one of bloodshed and an aggressive fight for survival against abusive forces. The film follows struggling waitress Frida, who, after a scheme to disguise herself and participate in a gala event where she's working, is invited alongside her best friend to a vacation on the private island of tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum). While the vacation seems to be perfect at first, things soon take a sinister turn when Frida begins to forget what is happening around her.

Toying with themes of abusive power and the vile, uncompromising nature of the elite class, Blink Twice doesn't hold back in terms of graphic content and satisfying bloody revenge once all its cards are revealed. The violent content ranges from horrifying and painful when occurring to the female victims to cathartic and satisfying when they begin to turn the tables and get revenge for the horrific crimes committed against them. The graphic content, when combined with the film's deeply disturbing themes, prompted the studio to open the film with a trigger warning.

9 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Directed by George Miller

George Miller's post-apocalyptic Mad Max universe has always been a glorious display of high-octane violence and automotive destruction, with Furiosa continuing to deliver on the series' core attributes. Acting as an origin story for the fan-favorite character of Furiosa, the film sees how she was transformed from a small, innocent child into one of the most powerful and formidable warriors in the wasteland. Her quest for revenge sees her biding her time and creating trust until she can finally eliminate those who wronged her as a child.

Furiosa delivers the same electrifying road rage action and violence that made Mad Max: Fury Road one of the most invigorating action movies of the 2010s. The depravity and lawless chaos of the wasteland apocalypse are on full display throughout Furiosa, ranging from high-stakes shootouts to the death to severed hands to escape capture. In terms of practical vehicle action and violence, no other film in 2024 holds a candle to the explosive nature of Furiosa.

8 'Abigail'

Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Directing group Radio Silence has made a name for themselves when it comes to violent and cathartic horror films, from their fan-favorite Ready or Not to their more gruesome take on the Scream franchise. Their latest film, Abigail, proves to be one of their most gruesome and bloody experiences yet, taking the world of bloodthirsty vampires to their ultimate bloody, comedic extremes. The film sees a group of criminals tasked with kidnapping the daughter of a powerful billionaire before soon realizing that they are the prey when she is revealed to be a vampire.

Much like Ready or Not, Abigail initially starts slow and methodical with its violent nature, taking the first acts of the film to set up the characters, stakes, and overall concept of the film. However, once the young vampire girl truly gets going and shows off her vicious and bloodthirsty tendencies, the film provides an array of ultra-violent deaths in line with the directors' style. This is further amplified in the film's final act, when the vampire brawl gets so bloody that the walls and characters get covered head to toe in crimson red gore.