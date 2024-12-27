With 2024 almost finished, it’s safe to say it was a very good year for television. With a mixture of returning favorites and outstanding newcomers, audiences in 2024 were in for a treat no matter what genre they preferred. Indeed, TV this year offered everything, from comedies to dramas, fantasy, science fiction, and even a few addictive psychological thrillers.

Even though there were numerous fantastic options to choose from, a few special shows stood out as raising the bar for excellence. Whether it was a surprise unknown release, like Netflix's sensation Baby Reindeer, or the long-awaited The Batman spin-off The Penguin courtesy of Max, these are the shows that kept audiences enthralled from the first second to the last. In fact, they were so good that they might be considered flawless. And while they can have a few minor flaws, these 2024 shows are pretty much perfect thanks to their narratives, performances, twists, and everything in between.

10 'Mr & Mrs. Smith' (2024)

Created by Donald Glover & Francesca Sloane

Image via Prime Video

In Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two strangers pose as a married couple to complete espionage contracts in the open. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Smith throws the fake couple into increasingly dangerous missions where the slightest error means certain death. Will the fake couple cross the line into a real romance, or is their fate a marriage solely focused on the “till death do us part?”

Very loosely based on the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film of the same name, the series introduced a couple fully aware of their shared mission. The unconventional couple is always in the throes of a tense exchange, whether it be at home or in the field, making for an excellent spy romance tale. For a split household that can’t decide on action or romance, Mr. & Mrs. Smith might be the selection to make everyone happy for the night.

9 'Fargo’ (2014 - Present)

Created by Noah Hawley

Image via FX

The anthology series Fargo returned to form in its fifth and most thrilling season on FX. An unfortunate arrest at a PTA meeting leads to Dot Lyons’ (Juno Temple) past catching up with her in the form of the murderous and sadistic Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm). After a kidnapping attempt goes wrong, Dot will be forced to confront her tormentor to protect the new family she fiercely loves.

In a series known for featuring colorful characters, Hamm's menacing intensity as Sheriff Tillman made his scenes feel like they belonged in a horror movie. Juno Temple gives a tour de force performance as the resourceful and strong-willed Dot and would be a prime candidate for a spin-off series if the right story was given to her. While audience reception has been mixed for the last few seasons, Fargo’s fifth season is a reminder of how odd, frightening, and beautiful the FX series can be.

8 'Baby Reindeer’ (2024)

Created by Richard Gadd

Image via Netflix

A bartender and aspiring comedian, Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd), offers a free drink to a seemingly friendly woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) that will cost more than he can imagine in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer. Before long, Martha’s attachment to Donny becomes a frightening obsession, leading to him fearing for his safety. The series also examines sexual abuse, the trauma that comes from it, and the journey to recovery.

Creator and writer Gadd recounts a fictionalized version of his real-life encounters with stalking and abuse in an unflinching presentation that challenges viewers to keep their nerves calm. Baby Reindeer became a sleeper hit on Netflix, with viewers unable to wait before seeing what new level of hell Donny would find himself in during a troubled period of his life. Sections of Baby Reindeer will be tough for people to watch, but the performances by Gadd and Gunning are worth the discomfort.

7 'Shogun’ (2024 - Present)

Created by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks

Image via FX Networks

Based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, Shōgun tells a complex story of loyalty and honor against the backdrop of beautifully lush 16th-century Japan. The fateful arrival of an English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), sets into motion a series of history-changing events when he meets the powerful warlord Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). Toranaga sees potential in the Western pilot, but not in the ways Blackthorne would hope.

FX outdid themselves with the production value for Shōgun, making the series look like a cinematic blockbuster epic more than a cable television show. It’s those same awe-inspiring visuals that helped Shōgun get nominated for 25 Emmy Awards and win a staggering 18. While the series was initially only planned as one season, the overwhelmingly positive reception has spurred plans to produce multiple seasons of the FX period drama.

6 'The Gentlemen’ (2024 - Present)

Created by Guy Ritchie

Image via Netflix

The snappy energy of a Guy Ritchie gangster film comes to Netflix by way of the action comedy series The Gentlemen. A spiritual spin-off of the 2019 film of the same name, The Gentlemen follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James) as he unexpectedly inherits a large estate after his father passes away. Even more shocking, the estate houses a secret marijuana plantation that will force Eddie into a world of colorful gangsters and daily life-or-death decisions.

Much like Ritchie’s previous films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, the series lays out a vast assortment of quirky but deadly gangsters and sees who has the wits to survive. The Gentlemen is a fast-moving and stylized crime series that harkens back to some of Ritchie’s earlier work. Standout performances from James and Kaya Scodelario as the enigmatic Susie Glass make The Gentlemen a must-binge for crime lovers.

5 'Ripley' (2024)

Created by Steven Zaillian

Image via Netflix

A wealthy businessman’s request to bring back his son guarantees he will never see him alive again in the highly praised Netflix thriller Ripley. When Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) is offered a sizable fee to find the rich and charming Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) from Italy and return him to the US, he gladly accepts. But as Tom is exposed to Dickie’s carefree existence, he quickly makes it his mission to have the life he could only dream about.

Ripley is easily the most beautifully shot series of the year, with the crisp black-and-white cinematography so captivating that viewers might miss what the characters on screen are saying. When not distracted by the masterful compositions, audiences will see a hauntingly soulless performance by the talented Andrew Scott as the manipulatively cunning Ripley. The series was a smash with critics and drew special attention at the Emmys with 13 nominations and 4 wins.

4 'X-Men ‘97’(2024 - Present)

Created by Beau DeMayo

Image via Marvel Animation Studios

Picking up where the original animated series left off in 1997, X-Men ‘97 drops viewers back into Xavier’s School for gifted youngsters. Still mourning the loss of their leader, Professor X (Ross Marquand), the X-Men's world is turned upside down when a familiar face shows up to announce they’re in charge. Together, the merry mutants will face off against threats, both returning and new, to keep Charles Xavier’s dream of a peaceful world alive.

Anyone turned off by the idea of catching up on years' worth of an older cartoon will not need to worry because X-Men ‘97 is a perfect starting point for new viewers. The cast of heroes is large and ever-expanding, but throughout the 12 episodes, each X-Men gets their moment to shine with dazzling new interpretations of their powers. Serving as both an homage to the past and an eye to the future, X-Men ‘97 is a near-perfect revival of the classic animated series.

3 'English Teacher’ (2024 - Present)

Created by Brian Jordan Alvarez