As we all look to 2025 for its exciting new releases, we can’t forget about the films of the past that are hitting huge milestones this year. From movies that changed the scope of film, to beloved Disney classics, 2025 is chock-full of movie anniversaries to look forward to. Whether a movie is turning 10 or 100, there is something for every moviegoer to enjoy and celebrate. We’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest and most exciting movie anniversaries coming up in 2025, so read on and plan your watchlist accordingly.

1925 Movies Celebrating Their 100th Anniversary

Starting off strong with the movies that are celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2025 is The Freshman, which hits the milestone on September 1st. The Freshman is a silent comedy film about a young freshman who joins his school’s football team in hopes of becoming popular. Go West turns 100 on November 1st; the silent Western starring Buster Keaton is about a drifter who gets a job on a cattle ranch and forms a bond with a cow named Brown Eyes. Phantom of the Opera also turns 100 on November 15th. It is the silent film adaption of the classic story about a Phantom (Lon Chaney) who haunts a Paris Opera House and falls in love with the singer, Christine (Mary Philbin).

1935 Movies Celebrating Their 90th Anniversary

Werewolf of London turns 90 on February 13th and is the first feature-length werewolf film. It is about a man who slowly becomes a werewolf after being bitten by one while in Tibet. The Bride of Frankenstein turns 90 on April 20th and is a sequel to the monster classic Frankenstein. As the title suggests, Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) creates a bride for his famous monster. Les Miserables also celebrates 90 years of existence on April 20th, an adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel. The Marx Brothers comedy A Night at the Opera celebrates its 90th birthday November 15; it follows a group of friends who try to help an Opera singer reach success.

1940 Movies Celebrating Their 85th Anniversary

Image Via Disney

Two Disney films celebrate their 85th anniversary in 2025. Pinnochio is up first on February 23rd. The sweet tale is about the titular wooden puppet who is brought to life by a fairy, as he wishes to become a “real boy.” On November 13th, the Disney musical phenomenon Fantasia turns 85. Fantasia is a musical anthology featuring animated sequences set to classical music pieces such as “The Nutcracker Suite” and “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor.”

1945 Movies Celebrating Their 80th Anniversary

Image via Loew's Inc.

The Picture of Dorian Gray kicks off the 80th anniversaries on March 3rd. It is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s famous novel about a man whose portrait ages while he remains young. The Body Snatcher follows on May 25, starring Boris Karloff as a cab driver who moonlights as a grave robber. David Lean’s Brief Encounter turns 80 on November 25th. The movie is about two strangers who meet at a train station and begin an intense affair that uproots their otherwise conventional lives.

1950 Movies Celebrating Their 75th Anniversary

Image via Paramount

The Disney classic Cinderella celebrates its 75th anniversary on March 4th. At the time of its release, it was the studio's biggest hit since Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. On August 10th, Sunset Boulevard reaches the same milestone. Billy Wilder’s film noir revolves around a silent film star who is slowly fading from the spotlight and dreams of making a triumphant return. The film was later adapted for the stage in 1993.

1955 Movies Celebrating Their 70th Anniversary

Image via MGM

The musical film Oklahoma!, which is based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein stage play of the same name, turns 70 on March 31st. This will be followed up by Lady and the Tramp, the Disney film is about a cocker spaniel named Lady and a mutt named Tramp who fall in love. Next up on October 27th, the James Dean classic Rebel Without a Cause reaches its 70th anniversary. And finally, on November 3rd, the musical film Guys and Dolls turns 70. Starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, it tells the story of gamblers and the women who love them, in New York’s Broadway district.

1960 Movies Celebrating Their 65th Anniversary

Image via Paramount Pictures

Alfred Hitchcock’s horror trailblazer Psycho turns 65 on September 8th. Starring Anthony Perkins in the lead role of Norman Bates who owns a small motel, the film follows the aftermath of his encounter with a woman named Marion Crane (Janet Leigh). On August 10th, the classic heist film Ocean’s 11 turns 65. Starring Frank Sinatra as Danny Ocean, the movie surrounds a group of thieves who intend to simultaneously rob five Las Vegas casinos. On October 5th the Elizabeth Taylor drama BUtterfield 8 turns 65. The film earned Elizabeth Taylor her first Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

1965 Movies Celebrating Their 60th Anniversary

Image via 20th Century Studios

The beloved musical The Sound of Music, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, turns 60 on March 2nd. Celebrating the same birthday is Doctor Zhivago on December 22nd. Based on Boris Pasternak’s novel, the film centers on a love affair set during the Civil War. And finally, the spaghetti western For a Few Dollars More on December 30th. It stars Clint Eastwood as “The Man with No Name” on a quest for justice.

1975 Movies Celebrating Their 50th Anniversary

Image via Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg’s epic thriller Jaws, about a great white shark that terrorizes a small beach town, turns 50 on June 20th. This will be followed up by the cult classic musical Rocky Horror Picture Show. And on November 19th, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest celebrates the milestone. It was the second movie to win all five major Academy Award categories at the Oscars and earned star Jack Nicholson his first award for Best Actor.

1980 Movies Celebrating Their 45th Anniversary

Image via Paramount Pictures

The second film in the Star Wars franchise, The Empire Strikes Back, turns 45 on May 21st. On July 2nd, the disaster comedy Airplane! celebrates the same anniversary. It is a parody of the disaster film genre, in particular the film Zero Hour! And on December 19th, the workplace comedy 9 to 5 turns 45. Starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin, the movie follows the trio as they team up against their sexist boss.

1985 Movies Celebrating Their 40th Anniversary

Image via Warner Bros.

Kicking off the 40th anniversaries is the John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club, about high school students from different social groups who bond despite their differences in Saturday detention. The Goonies. the adventure film follows a group of kids on a treasure hunt to save their homes, celebrates 40 years on June 7th. On July 3rd, Back to the Future, Robert Zemeckis' classic about a young boy named Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) who is sent back in time and must ensure his parents meet and fall in love, also turns 40.

On October 4th, the Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick Commando turns 40, and following it on December 18th is the critically acclaimed Out of Africa starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. Finishing off the year on December 13th, the comedy-mystery film Clue hits the 40-year milestone. The movie is based on the popular board game of the same name.

1990 Movies Celebrating Their 35th Anniversary