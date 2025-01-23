The Super Bowl of cinema is upon us. Welcome to Collider's FYC hub, your best resource for Oscars 2025 predictions. Here, Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff keeps you up to date on the leading contenders based on her knowledge of industry trends and whispers, and her own personal thoughts and instincts. Remember to come back often for updates! The odds are always changing.
Update: January 23, 2025
Today's the day! The 2025 Oscar nominations are in, and while there are some surprises in the mix, nothing's out of left field enough to warrant being dubbed a "snub." Yes, industry icons like Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman missed out on Best Actress, but the writing was on the wall there. Yes, Daniel Craig didn't get into the Best Actor category, but it was quite clear that Sebastian Stan was a formidable contender for The Apprentice and/or A Different Man. And yes, Pamela Anderson gained momentum courtesy of her Golden Globe and SAG nominations, but that the five who ultimately got the nominations were ahead in the Oscar race.
Of the categories covered below, the one with the most twists and turns — but again, nothing wholly unpredictable — is Best Supporting Actress. As expected, Zoe Saldaña and Ariana Grande, but at this point in the race, they were the only two who felt like locks. The other nominees, Isabella Rossellini, Felicity Jones and Monica Barbaro, were all very much in the running going into Oscar announcement day, but so were Danielle Deadwyler, Selena Gomez, Margaret Qualley, and Jamie Lee Curtis. I'm willing to bet this particular vote was quite close.
One of the biggest treats of the day for this horror lover? Seeing the genre so well represented at the Academy Awards. Not only did The Substance walk away with five nominations, including a Best Director nomination for Coralie Fargeat, but Robert Eggers' Nosferatu also scored four nominations of its own.
Given the Academy played within the bounds of predictions for nominations, for the most part, it looks like this awards season is staying the course and giving us an especially exciting year to try to predict with very few runaway favorites and several stacked and extremely close races.
BEST PICTURE
Current Frontrunner: Wicked
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
STUDIO
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
Wicked
|
Universal
|
2
|
Emilia Pérez
|
Netflix
|
3
|
The Brutalist
|
A24
|
4
|
Anora
|
Neon
|
5
|
Conclave
|
Focus Features
|
⬇
|
6
|
A Complete Unknown
|
Searchlight Pictures
|
7
|
The Substance
|
Mubi
|
8
|
Dune: Part Two
|
Warner Bros.
|
9
|
Nickel Boys
|
Amazon MGM Studios
|
10
|
I'm Still Here
|
Sony Pictures Releasing
|
⬆
BEST DIRECTOR
Current Frontrunner: Brady Corbet
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
DIRECTOR
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
The Brutalist
|
Brady Corbet
|
2
|
Anora
|
Sean Baker
|
3
|
Emilia Pérez
|
Jacques Audiard
|
4
|
The Substance
|
Coralie Fargeat
|
5
|
A Complete Unknown
|
James Mangold
|
⬆
BEST ACTRESS
Current Frontrunner: Demi Moore
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
ACTRESS
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
The Substance
|
Demi Moore
|
2
|
Wicked
|
Cynthia Erivo
|
3
|
Anora
|
Mikey Madison
|
4
|
Emilia Pérez
|
Karla Sofía Gascón
|
5
|
I'm Still Here
|
Fernando Torres
BEST ACTOR
Current Frontrunner: Ralph Fiennes
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
ACTOR
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
Conclave
|
Ralph Fiennes
|
2
|
The Brutalist
|
Adrien Brody
|
3
|
Sing Sing
|
Colman Domingo
|
4
|
A Complete Unknown
|
Timothée Chalamet
|
5
|
The Apprentice
|
Sebastian Stan
|
⬆
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Current Frontrunner: Zoe Saldaña
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
ACTRESS
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
Emilia Pérez
|
Zoe Saldaña
|
2
|
Wicked
|
Ariana Grande
|
3
|
Conclave
|
Isabella Rossellini
|
4
|
The Brutalist
|
Felicity Jones
|
⬆
|
5
|
A Complete Unknown
|
Monica Barbaro
|
⬆
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Current Frontrunner: Kieran Culkin
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
ACTOR
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
A Real Pain
|
Kieran Culkin
|
2
|
Anora
|
Yura Borisov
|
3
|
A Complete Unknown
|
Edward Norton
|
4
|
The Brutalist
|
Guy Pearce
|
5
|
The Apprentice
|
Jeremy Strong
|
⬆
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Current Frontrunner: The Wild Robot
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
Studio
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
The Wild Robot
|
DreamWorks Animation
|
2
|
Flow
|
Janus Films/Sideshow
|
3
|
Inside Out 2
|
Pixar
|
4
|
Memoir of a Snail
|
IFC Films
|
5
|
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
|
Netflix
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Current Frontrunner: Anora
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
WRITER(S)
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
Anora
|
Sean Baker
|
2
|
The Brutalist
|
Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
|
3
|
A Real Pain
|
Jesse Eisenberg
|
4
|
The Substance
|
Coralie Fargeat
|
5
|
September 5
|
Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Current Frontrunner: Conclave
|
RANK
|
FILM
|
WRITER(S)
|
CHANGE
|
1
|
Conclave
|
Peter Straughan
|
2
|
Emilia Pérez
|
Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain & Nicolas Livecchi
|
3
|
Nickel Boys
|
Joslyn Barnes & RaMell Ross
|
4
|
Sing Sing
|
Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
|
5
|
A Complete Unknown
|
James Mangold and Jay Cocks
|
⬆