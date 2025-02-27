Every year, at around the same time, fans, critics, and industry professionals come together to reflect on the previous year's films. Whether people think the awards matter or not, the Oscars celebrate filmmaking and the individuals responsible for some of the best movies. This event marks another year of powerful films and influential stories, making this race as tight as ever, with no one certain what will win.

2024 was a phenomenal year for films and, therefore, a great time for fans to experience a variety of top-tier stories. However, only one film can win Best Picture, and this list will narrow down the candidates by ranking every nominee. This list isn't a prediction but rather a ranking based on fans' and critics' collective thoughts and opinions. Every film is more than worthy of winning Best Picture, but there can only be one winner.

10 'Emilia Pérez' (2024)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

Image via Netflix

I would say Emilia Pérez is right where it belongs at the bottom of this list, but realistically, it doesn't deserve to even be on here in the first place. This controversial film shocked viewers not only with its incredibly insensitive, transphobic, and racist themes but also with the fact that it has won so many awards. When a drug lord transitions to the woman they always knew they were, the titular character enlists the help of Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help run an NGO.

Maybe critics see something everyone else can't, but it would be a disgrace and insult if Emilia Pérez won Best Picture. While it is unique, creatively shot, and has some good performances, that is all this film has going for it. However, everything else wrong with Emilia Pérez is too big of a hindrance, with its offensive content insulting the people it is trying to represent. Emilia Pérez is one of the worst Best Picture nominees, with specific musical numbers reminiscent of a Family Guy sketch, and no, that is not a good thing. Ultimately, this is the last film anyone wants to win, and it would have had a good chance if not for some controversial tweets.