2024 was a year full of music at the movies, from the biopics of Kneecap and Better Man to full-blown musicals like Emilia Pérez and Wicked. If anything, last year's films proved just how integral music can be to the success of a film. That's especially true with the last few winners in this category, be it Ludwig Göransson's tremendous score for Oppenheimer last year or the grand worldbuilding done simply through the score with Hans Zimmer's Dune score.

The Best Original Score category has been awarded to some of the greatest examples of movie music ever to grace the screen, from classics like Pinocchio, The Red Shoes, West Side Story, Lawrence of Arabia, The Sound of Music, and Jaws to modern masterpieces like The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Up, The Social Network, and La La Land. Music has the power to completely alter the vision of a film, and this year's nominees are certainly indicative of that. This list will rank this year's nominees for Best Original Score from worst to best. The ranking will be based on the score's quality, memorability, and how well they suit and enhance their film's narrative.

5 'Emilia Perez' (2024)

Score by Clément Ducol and Camille

At this point in award season, Emilia Pérez has understandably become a punching bag. Jacques Audiard’s film is ambitious and takes a lot of swings, but few hit as well as they should, turning the film into a tonal mess. And that’s before even getting into all the film’s controversies. But, certainly, one of the biggest problematic elements that people have latched onto with Emilia Pérez is the music, particularly how absurd songs like “La Vaginoplastia” are outside the context of the film and even worse within it. One of my personal biggest problems with the film is that it’s a musical that often forgets that it’s a musical at all or that the songs should be, you know, good. Similar to the film, Emilia Pérez’s score by Clément Ducol and Camille is also a scattered jumble of ideas that doesn’t entirely come together.

There are still positives to this score, however. The ever-reliable Zoe Saldaña in “El Alegato” and Selena Gomez in “Bienvenida” are giving these songs their all and doing the best with the music they’re given. Meanwhile, “Papa,” which might be the most powerful song in the film, performed by Juan Pablo Monterrubio, is absolutely a highlight. This score works quite well when it’s more simplistic, as we get some really lovely sounds in tracks like “Desire - Alternate Version,” “Beatification - Part 1,” and “Las Damas que Pasan.” There’s a vibrancy and lightness to the simpler songs that show how this score could’ve been so much better with a bit of restraint.

But that’s unfortunately not usually the case here. Instead, this 43-track score is packed with ideas that clash against each other, songs that aren’t particularly engaging (and whenever they get into the English language, are especially bad), and some musical performances that don't entirely work outside of the context of the film (I’m looking at you, Karla Sofía Gascón). No one would say that Emilia Pérez isn’t ambitious, but as this score shows, there is beauty in holding back rather than throwing everything and the kitchen sink into the mix.

Emilia Perez
Release Date November 13, 2024
Cast Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana Selena Gomez , Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez Mark Ivanir , Eduardo Aladro, Emiliano Edmundo Hasan Jalil, James Gerard, Eric Geynes, Agathe Bokja, Chun-Ting Lin, Stéphane Ly-Cuong, Line Phé, Pascal Toussirot, Karla Lazo
Runtime 130 Minutes
Director Jacques Audiard
Writers Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius

4 'Wicked' (2024)

Score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The score for Wicked has the unenviable task of adding music to the film adaptation of one of the most beloved musicals ever made. When the songs are as adored as those in Wicked, how can you possibly write music that can live up to that? Well, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked found a perfect combination of composers to meet this heavy task: John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.

Schwartz’s involvement is a no-brainer, as he wrote the music and lyrics for the original musical. He’s already previously won three Oscars for his work on Pocahontas and The Prince of Egypt, not to mention his nominations for Enchanted and the greatly underrated score for The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Powell is also an excellent choice, having worked with such great film composers as Hans Zimmer and Harry Gregson-Williams, in addition to previously receiving a nomination for his How to Train Your Dragon score. Schwartz brings the experience and knowledge of Wicked, while Powell brings a grand cinematic sound to this film score—a great match.

That grandiosity that the Wicked score brings is prominent throughout this music, starting with a bang with “Arrival at Shiz University” and concluding with the sweeping hugeness of “Transformations,” “Monkey Mayhem,” and “All Around Defying Gravity.” It’s a solid score, to be sure, but let’s be honest: no one is going to prefer listening to the Wicked score than the soundtrack, and this score does feel like the interludes between the show-stopping songs. That’s not a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination, but when the songs are as good as they are in Wicked, it’s understandable how the score could feel a bit lacking on its own.