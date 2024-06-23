The Big Picture Wong Kar-wai's "Love Trilogy" consists of Days of Being Wild, In the Mood for Love, and 2046, which tie together through characters and themes.

2046 is the final installment, blending elements of hard sci-fi as it explores themes of love, loss, and memories through intricate storytelling.

The film is a complex, emotional journey centered on protagonist Chow's search for closure from past romantic relationships.

The intoxicating romance of a Wong Kar-wai movie is a special kind of thing. In the Mood for Love is rightfully hailed as one of the greatest romantic movies ever made, but people who haven't dived further into Kar-wai's filmography might not know that it is actually the middle chapter in a loosely connected trilogy. Wong Kar-wai began what many have billed his "Love Trilogy" in 1990 with his second directorial feature, Days of Being Wild. After ten years, he came back around for In the Mood for Love, the timeless, endlessly beautiful movie about unspoken love starring Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung. In 2004, he followed up In the Mood for Love with the final installment, 2046.

While Days of Being Wild and In the Mood for Love only have one loose connection, 2046 serves as a sequel to both, and ties all the stories together in an ambitious, expansive anthology that also contains elements of hard sci-fi. It is one of the strangest shifts in Kar-wai's filmography, but it ends up being one of his best films. 2046 builds on all the stylistic and thematic grounds of Kar-wai's best movies, and develops the story of In the Mood for Love in unexpected ways.

2046 Set in a technologically advanced city, a man pens a futuristic novel about a place where people travel to recapture lost memories. His fictional work intersects with his personal search for unrequited love, blurring the lines between reality and fiction as he struggles to find closure from his romantic past. Release Date September 29, 2004 Director Kar-Wai Wong Cast Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Li Gong , Faye Wong , Takuya Kimura , Ziyi Zhang , Carina Lau Runtime 129 minutes

How Does Wong Kar-wai's "Love Trilogy" Tie Together?

Days of Being Wild is the first film in the "Love Trilogy," a crime-ridden love story that has a very loose connection to In the Mood For Love. In the final scene, a mysterious gambler wakes up and gets ready for the day. This stranger is played by Leung, and is actually Chow, the lead character from In the Mood For Love. 2046 follows the middle film more directly, as the film takes its name from the room number of the hotel that Chow and Su shared. This number follows Chow throughout his life, into the installment where he is struggling to cope with letting Su leave. Chow is now a womanizer, acting out to avoid having to reflect on the pain of that relationship coming to an end.

In 2046, Chow experiences a variety of personal and professional struggles. The turning points in his life are marked by the entrances and exits of a variety of women he spends time with. He meets many women during the film, including Lulu, played by renowned Hong Kong actress and real-life wife of Leung, Carina Lau, reprising her role from Days of Being Wild. In addition, two of the greatest actresses of this era of Hong Kong cinema, Gong Li and Zhang Ziyi, are a part of the cast that crosses paths with Chow. While Leung is ostensibly the lead character, Lau, Ziyi, and Li all make the movie special with their richly layered performances.

The relationships Chow forms are all informed by his longing for Su. Maggie Cheung's absence from most of the film is noted, and we do finally get a brief sequence where Su returns in a sequence that is something between a dream and a flashback. The entire movie has a dreamy aesthetic, and the non-chronological structure makes it so that many events in the film can be rearranged or taken as both figurative and literal.

'2046' is Wong Kar-wai's Most Ambitious Film

Wong Kar-wai has mostly stayed within the lane of making romantic movies, with criminal stories often interlaced. His films are grounded, deeply emotional, and emphasize the way that proximity and timing impact how and who we love. He's had a couple of movies that break this mold, but 2046 takes things to the next level with its science-fiction sequences. While 2046 is not exactly a science-fiction movie at its core, the film features several extended interludes of passages from Chow's sci-fi story. These moments occur during key turning points in Chow's journey, and reflect how the themes and subjects of his writing are directly informed by his own experiences. The sci-fi scenes are brief, but vibrant and beautiful. It stands to reason that Kar-wai could make a visionary feature if he ever went full tilt into a sci-fi movie.

2046 is one of only two of his films that runs over two hours, and comprises four different chronologies that all intersect at various points. It is a huge, unapologetically complex movie that stands perfectly on its own but hits even harder if you have the context of the previous two films. Leung brings new depth to the character of Chow, showing how his pains and regrets have turned him into a complicated, imperfect person.

While the science-fiction sections are drawn from the story within the story of 2046, they are presented in a way where they can be taken at face value. They play into Chow's development as a character, and feature a great performance from Faye Wong, who returns to the world of Wong Kar-wai after her stellar inclusion in Chungking Express. Wong's inclusion, reuniting her and Leung on screen after Chungking Express, along with all the direct connections to the other two films in the "Love Trilogy," makes 2046 an expansive grab bag of all of Kar-wai's recurring players, themes, and settings. The film brings everything his work has been acclaimed for together, in a package that is more structurally and stylistically bold than anything he'd done before.

While In the Mood for Love remains his most acclaimed movie, and the timeless nature of the romance, fashion, and filmmaking will ensure that the movie lives on in cinema history, 2046 should not be neglected in any conversation about the best films by the legendary director. 2046 is a sweeping, romantic trek into the heart of a character whose story was fleshed out across two decades.

2046 is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

