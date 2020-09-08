Exclusive ‘2067’ Movie Trailer Puts Kodi Smit-McPhee Through a Time-Tripping Post-Apocalypse

I don’t mean to bum y’all out, but climate change is, like, a big deal. We’re already seeing many of its effects affect us negatively, and if things remain unchecked, the worst is yet to come. 2067, a new sci-fi action-thriller from director Seth Larney (Tombiruo), takes this real-world scare and runs with it into the future, and back again, painting a world on the brink of extinction, and the one man who can stop it.

Kodi Smit-McPhee stars as Ethan Whyte, an underground tunnel worker who gets a message from the future that he’s needed. You see, Earth has been reliant on artificial oxygen for some time now (given that climate changed sucked up all the real oxygen), but a mysterious illness is now affecting those who breathe it. Can Ethan travel forward in time and back again to solve this cosmically existential riddle and save the day? Ryan Kwanten co-stars in the trippy-looking thriller, written and directed by Larney and distributed by RLJE Films.

2067 comes to theaters and VOD October 2, 2020. Check out the trailer, poster, many images, synopsis, and surprisingly inspiring director’s statement below. For more on what Smit-McPhee’s been up to, here’s my review of his CBS All Access show Interrogation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the 2067 Synopsis:

By the year 2067, Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen. An illness caused by the synthetic O2 is killing the worlds’ population and the only hope for a cure comes in the form of a message from the future: “Send Ethan Whyte”. Ethan, an underground tunnel worker, is suddenly thrust into a terrifying new world full of unknown danger as he must fight to save the human race.