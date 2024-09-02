We're all worried about what the future holds for humanity, and movies — which are a reflection of the times we live in — have begun delving into this angst more and more frequently. While some touch the subject subtly, titles like 2073 aren't afraid of throwing salt in the wound and making audiences reflect on urgent topics. Today, a trailer was released for the unique film.

The trailer for 2073 doesn't shy away from stressing the horrors of modern society. The story is seen through the eyes of Ghost (Samantha Morton), who lives in a dystopian Neo-San Francisco in the not-too-distant future. At that time, the powers that be were divided into three groups: Libertarians, Dictators, and Tech Bros. Due to living off-grid in a highly monitored society, Ghost is a target and might "disappear" like many others before her.

Also underscored by the trailer is the genre-bending nature of 2073. From the looks of it, the movie doesn't present itself as science fiction, but rather a real-life drama that doesn't differ much from the reality we live in right now. In the trailer, it's made clear that this is neither fiction nor documentary, but a warning. Some of the main themes touched by the movie are pretty easy to pinpoint in 2024, like a Democratic recession, the rise of neo-fascism, the climate disaster, and the intrusion of surveillance technology.

Who Is the Team Behind '2073'?

2073 is directed by Asif Kapadia, a pretty prolific filmmaker in the documentary world. He's previously helmed critically acclaimed titles like Senna and Amy, as well as the acclaimed horror movie Creature. Kapadia co-writes the script of 2073 with Tony Grisoni, who previously penned The Man Who Killed Dom Quixote and episodes from Electric Dreams and The Young Pope.

In an official statement, Kapadia explained what he hopes to achieve with the movie and what prompted him to work on such an ambitious project. He wrote:

"'2073' is about a feeling of dread at what is happening and being normalised around the world. The film started after seeing Brexit happen through lies and corruption in the UK, I felt I had to make a film to understand why the world seemed to be moving towards lies, authoritarianism, violence. I interviewed journalists around the world, was I going crazy, or was something happening? The journalists agreed, there was a global trend, a democratic recession, technology played a huge part and this was also aiding the destruction of the planet’s ecosystem. '2073' has come out of those interviews and research. My aim was to connect the dots between many complex issues and countries in a single cinematic film."

2073 does not yet have a wide release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.