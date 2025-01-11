The Golden Age of Hollywood saw the rise of the concept of a “movie star,” in which a single performer could single-handedly generate interest in an upcoming project based only on their name. While this is a concept that has gradually fallen out of favor, as modern Hollywood seems more interested in generating sequels and franchises, it’s interesting to see how many all-time classics were shaped by the unique actors that appeared in them.

Film is a visual medium that requires emotional fulfillment, and none of the greatest heroes or villains in cinematic history could have been brought to life without the iconic actors that portrayed them. Although the industry changed radically over the course of a century, the fundamentals of great acting remained the exact same. Here are the ten most perfectly acted movies of the 20th century, ranked.

10 ‘Boogie Nights’ (1997)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via New Line Cinema

Boogie Nights served as proof that Paul Thomas Anderson was a true “actor’s director,” as his second feature as a writer/director featured one of the most impressive ensembles of the entire decade. Mark Wahlberg is an actor whose work has been of debatable quality, but he gives what is easily the most compelling performance of his entire career as the hapless porn star who takes on the name of “Dirk Diggler.”

Boogie Nights features an amazing extended cast filled with huge names like Burt Reynolds, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John C. Reilly, Luis Guzman, William H. Macy, Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, and Don Cheadle among many others. It’s to the credit of Anderson that the film never feels overcrowded with too many characters vying for screen time, and every actor is given at least one moment in which they truly get to shine.

Watch on Paramount Plus

9 ‘Casablanca’ (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Image via Warner Bros.

Casablanca may be the single greatest romantic movie ever made, as it lionized what a tragic relationship drama should look like, inspiring countless other classics in the subsequent decades. Sometimes it’s just about the chemistry that two actors have with one another, and the dynamic between Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman proved to be completely undeniable.

Bogart and Bergman are so wonderful together that the film can spell out every detail of their relationship, making the film’s melancholy ending hit even harder. Although the context of the film’s World War II setting may be lost on younger audiences that are not as familiar with the era, the chemistry is too potent to make watching Casablanca anything but an emotionally overwhelming experience. It is certainly one of the most well-acted films to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture, indicating that performances are something that the industry continues to value.

Your changes have been saved Casablanca Release Date April 10, 1983 Finale Year November 30, 1982 Cast David Soul , Hector Elizondo , Reuven Bar-Yotam , Ray Liotta , Arthur Malet , Scatman Crothers , Kai Wulff Seasons 1 Character(s) Rick Blaine , Captain Louis Renault , Ferrari , Sacha , Carl , Sam , Lt. Heinz Network NBC Expand

Watch on Max

8 ‘The Best Years of Our Lives’ (1946)

Directed by William Wyler

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

The Best Years of Our Lives is one of the darker films made in the immediate aftermath of World War II, as it dealt with the repercussions of military service and a much harsher depiction of the “American dream.” Frederic March, Dana Andrews, and Harold Russell star as three soldiers that return from their service overseas, only to discover that their friendship is changing rapidly as they adjust back to normal life.

The Best Years of Our Lives was an incredibly brave film, as it suggested that the more optimistic depictions of post-war America were overlooking the deep psychological and physical issues that many veterans faced. Although there was a lot of responsibility placed on the film to be respectful of recent events, the terrific work by the trio of leads makes the end result very powerful to watch, despite how harrowing it often gets.

Your changes have been saved The Best Years of Our Lives Three World War II veterans, two of them traumatized or disabled, return home to the American Midwest to discover that they and their families have been irreparably changed. Release Date December 25, 1946 Director William Wyler Cast Dana Andrews , Fredric March , Harold Russell , Teresa Wright , Myrna Loy , Cathy O'Donnell , Virginia Mayo , Hoagy Carmichael Runtime 171 Minutes Main Genre Drama Character(s) Fred Derry , Al Stephenson , Homer Parrish , Peggy Stephenson , Milly Stephenson , Wilma Cameron , Marie Derry , Butch Engle Writers MacKinlay Kantor , Robert E. Sherwood Expand

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘Amadeus’ (1984)

Directed by Milos Forman

Image via Orion Pictures.

Amadeus brought to life one of the most legendary rivalries in history thanks to its brilliant two performances; in fact, it was the last film that the Academy Award honored with two nominations in the Best Actor category. Although Tom Hulce is incredible as the eccentric genius, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, it was actually F. Murray Abraham who took home the top prize for his work as Salieri, a struggling artist hell-bent on getting revenge.

Amadeus examines how challenging it can be to be within the company of genius, and explores the cultural, social, and political differences between Mozart and Salieri. While it would have been one thing to simply bring these two iconic figures to life, Amadeus is able to empathize with both Salieri and Mozart thanks to the brilliant performances that makes this nearly three hour film deliriously entertaining.

Your changes have been saved Amadeus The life, success and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as told by Antonio Salieri, the contemporary composer who was deeply jealous of Mozart's talent and claimed to have murdered him. Release Date September 19, 1984 Director Milos Forman Cast F. Murray Abraham , Tom Hulce , Elizabeth Berridge , Simon Callow , Roy Dotrice , Christine Ebersole Runtime 160 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Peter Shaffer Expand

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Schindler’s List is a very tough film to watch, as there have not been many other filmmakers that dared to tackle the enormity of the Holocaust in the same way that Steven Spielberg did. Although it is hard to say that anything within such a cruel genocide could have been deemed to be “inspirational,” the film tells the incredible true story of the German businessman Oskar Schindler, played by Liam Neeson, who transported thousands of Jewish workers to safety using his factories.

Although he is now best known for his action movies, Neeson brings an incredible humanity and warmth to his role in Schindler’ List that shows how truly selfless Schindler was. Equally compelling is Ralph Fiennes, whose performance as a cruel Nazi officer that plays a pivotal role in executing the Holocaust is one of the scariest villains in film history.

Your changes have been saved Schindler's List Release Date December 15, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Liam Neeson , Ben Kingsley , Ralph Fiennes , Caroline Goodall , Jonathan Sagall Runtime 195 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Thomas Keneally , Steven Zaillian Budget 22000000.0 Studio(s) Amblin Entertainment IMDb ID tt0108052 TMDB User Rating 8 .567 Expand

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather is now synonymous with the gangster genre, as nearly every crime movie that has been made since has in some way drawn influence from what Francis Ford Coppola achieved with his timeless classic. Although it certainly created a template that allowed films like Goodfellas and Scarface to succeed, The Godfather hit so hard because it is the story of a temperamental family that is trying to stick together amidst challenging circumstances.

Every performance in The Godfather is perfectly calculated, as the film certainly gave breakthrough roles to young stars like James Caan, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, and Talia Shire. Although Al Pacino’s performance is without a doubt one of his best, he was able to bring even more depth to his portrayal of Michael Corleone when he reprised his role in the excellent sequel The Godfather: Part II.

Your changes have been saved The Godfather Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son, Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger. Release Date March 24, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan Robert Duvall , Richard S. Castellano , Diane Keaton , Talia Shire , Gianni Russo , Sterling Hayden , John Marley , Richard Conte , Al Lettieri , Abe Vigoda , Rudy Bond , Al Martino , Morgana King , Lenny Montana , John Martino , Salvatore Corsitto , Richard Bright , Alex Rocco , Tony Giorgio , Vito Scotti , Tere Livrano Runtime 175 minutes Main Genre Drama Character(s) Don Vito Corleone , Michael Corleone , Sonny Corleone , Tom Hagen , Clemenza , Kay Adams , Connie Corleone Rizzi , Carlo Rizzi , Captain McCluskey , Jack Woltz , Barzini , Sollozzo , Cuneo , Johnny Fontane , Mama Corleone , Luca Brasi , Paulie Gatto , Bonasera , Neri , Moe Greene , Bruno Tattaglia , Nazorine , Theresa Hagen Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola Budget $6 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Plus Sequel(s) The Godfather Part II , The Godfather Part III Franchise(s) The Godfather Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

4 ‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee

Image via Universal Pictures

Do the Right Thing is perhaps the greatest film ever made about race relations in the United States, and remains just as relevant today as it was during its initial release in the summer of 1989. Although anyone that saw She’s Gotta Have It knew that Spike Lee was a genius writer and director, Do the Right Thing proved that he was also a great actor, as much of the film hinges on his terrific performance.

Do the Right Thing is one of the rare films in which every supporting character gets a great moment, as it features excellent side roles for legendary actors like Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro, and Samuel L. Jackson. Although it was Danny Aiello that ended up receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the film, there is a case to be made that almost every single member of the Do the Right Thing cast deserved to be in the award season conversation.

Your changes have been saved Do the Right Thing Do the Right Thing is Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated film starring himself, Giancarlo Esposito, Bull Nunn, John Turturro, and Ossie Davis. The comedy drama revolves around Spike Lee's young character Mookie, who is stuck in Brooklyn on the hottest day of summer, where bigotry and hate build before exploding into violence. Release Date June 14, 1989 Director Spike Lee Cast John Turturro , Spike Lee Danny Aiello , Ossie Davis , Ruby Dee , Richard Edson , Giancarlo Esposito Runtime 120 minutes Writers Spike Lee Budget $6.5 million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

Image via Universal Studios

The Deer Hunter is one of the bleakest films ever made about the Vietnam War, as it centers on the feeling of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety that many veterans felt after serving in an overseas conflict that they considered to be unjust. The performances in The Deer Hunter were so emotionally articulate that the film became very upsetting for those that had experienced similar situations. The strength of the ensemble in The Deer Hunter makes the abrupt realism of the direction more impactful.

Christopher Walken deservedly won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his riveting portrayal of a grief-stricken soldier whose mental health issues become impossible to ignore. The film also features some of the best work that both Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro have ever done, which is no small statement when considering just how impressive their extended filmographies are.