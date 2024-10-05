Channing Tatum shocked the world earlier this year when he suited up as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, but long before that, he toplined a comedy franchise with Jonah Hill that's become a streaming darling on Max. Tatum and Hill both star in 21 and 22 Jump Street, the buddy cop action films which recently began streaming on Max and have entered the top 10, currently sitting in the #5 and #6 spots. The films follow a pair of underachieving cops who go undercover at a local high school to blend in and take down a drug ring that's terrorizing the city. In addition to Hill and Tatum, 21 and 22 Jump Street also feature other stars like Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Ice Cube, and more, and the first film boasts an 85% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes while the second stays strong at 84% on the aggregate site.

Both 21 and 22 Jump Street were directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo who went on to create both Spider-Verse movies for Sony Animation. The first installment, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, while the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, received a nomination but ultimately lost to The Boy and The Heron. Lord and Miller have next been tapped to direct Project Hail Mary, the space sci-fi epic led by Ryan Gosling which is adapted from Andy Weir's novel. It was also announced in 2017 that Lord and Miller would direct an adaptation of another Weir novel, Artemis, but there has been no news on that front since the announcement.

What Else Is There To Watch on Max?

Joining 21 and 22 Jump Street in the Max top 10 is another dynamic duo, It and It Chapter Two, the Andy Muschietti-directed horror flicks based on the novel by Stephen King. Another King adaptation, Salem's Lot, recently premiered on Max and has jumped to the top of the charts. The A24 hit Civil War, which premiered earlier this year, has also been a more recent but lasting addition to the Max top 10, with the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman-led Practical Magic also sitting in the #8 spot.

