It’s been a terrific year for Channing Tatum fans who got to see the actor play three very different roles and even live out a dream along the way in Fly Me to the Moon, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Blink Twice. A man of many talents, the celebrated actor has long been able to jump across genres and give his all in every performance. Right now is the perfect time for audiences to see exactly what we mean, as Tatum has two comedies and an action-packed drama currently streaming on Netflix. But with the good news, there’s also some bad news as time is running out for subscribers to check out 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and White House Down, which will all leave the platform on January 31.

Make it a triple header movie night with Tatum’s comedy film series followed by his high-octane political thriller on Netflix from now until the end of January. Not only does Tatum team up with Jonah Hill for buddy comedy excellence in 21 Jump Street, but the feature also marks the live-action directorial debut of the iconic team - Phil Lord and Chris Miller. That’s double the duo for those who were counting. The movie serves as an adaptation of the beloved TV series of the same name that ran through the late ‘80s into the early ‘90s. Disguising themselves as teenagers, Hill and Tatum’s police officer characters head back to high school to get some class and find the person responsible for dealing a new synthetic drug that’s taking over the streets.

Landing on both a positive financial and critical note, the movie was very quickly given the greenlight for a sequel, with its two stars and both directors returning for another round of hysterical hijinks. This time, Tatum and Hill’s law enforcement officers moved onto higher education, where they tried to fit in as college students to find their latest drug dealer and make their bust. Again, the film performed incredibly well at both the global box office and with critics, so when will they be rounding out the trilogy? While movement for what would become 23 Jump Street is at a total standstill right now, Tatum revealed over the summer, “There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie.” So, we’ll simply continue to hold onto hope.

Channing Tatum’s Serious Side

In between filming the Jump Street series, Tatum was busy with a slew of other projects, including Magic Mike, This Is the End, Foxcatcher, and White House Down. In the latter, the actor teamed up with filmmaker Roland Emmerich in an edge-of-your-seat political thriller that saw him star opposite Jamie Foxx. Tatum plays a US Capitol Police Officer who is doing everything he can to keep his daughter and the President of the United States (Foxx) safe following a terrorist attack inside the White House. Unfortunately, unlike the Jump Street films, White House Down didn’t quite gain the same momentum, largely due to the incredibly poor timing that it had of coming out just a few months after Antoine Fuqua’s Olympus Has Fallen. Both movies followed plots that saw the White House being the center of an attack, with many favoring the Training Day director’s production over Emmerich’s.

There’s still time left to do your Tatum triple header with 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and White House Down now streaming on Netflix until January 31.

