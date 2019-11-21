Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller Talk ‘21 Bridges’ and Filming in a Meat Freezer

0

–

With the Russo Brothers produced and Brian Kirk helmed 21 Bridges opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller for an exclusive interview. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film follows an NYPD detective (Boseman) who leads a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers. However, as his search intensifies, the lines become blurred on who he is pursuing and what is really happening in the city. The film also stars Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons.

During the interview, Boseman and Miller talked about how the characters aren’t just good or evil, how it’s a fast paced thriller, why night shoots are brutal, what it really takes to make a cool action sequence, what it was like filming in a real meat freezer, and more. In addition, Boseman reveals he’s recorded some dialogue for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series What If….

Check out what the two of them had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller: