Exclusive: Chadwick Boseman Wants to Flood Manhattan With Cops in New ‘21 Bridges’ Clip

The action-packed crime drama, 21 Bridges is due for release on November 22, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the film.

In it, we find star Chadwick Boseman (as Detective Andre Davis) before a captive audience of Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons and the incomparable Keith David, opting to shut down all bridges, tunnels and rivers feeding into the city, and preventing every train from leaving. His last instruction, an awfully dramatic one, suggests the entire NYPD is going to be after the baddies who started this mess.

It’s a bold move for a cop, but bold cop moves are what the best cop actioners are made of. We’ll see if 21 Bridges finds its way into that conversation. But rest assured, Keith David wouldn’t dare put his name on anything subpar.

Director Brian Kirk traded his native Ireland for another island—Manhattan (though much of it was filmed in Philadelphia). The vast majority of Kirk’s work prior to this was on the small screen, but on some rather formidable series. The director helmed episodes of Game of Thrones, Luther, and Boardwalk Empire. This one marks his first American theatrical release. He’ll join a long list of filmmakers from the U.K. hoping to capture a distinctly U.S. city with a fresh take.

Kirk directed from a script by Adam Mervis (The Philly Kid) and Matthew Michael Carnahan, who co-wrote World War Z, Deepwater Horizon, and the forthcoming Dark Waters.

Joe and Anthony Russo, of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War fame, stepped away from their directing chairs to produce this film. Boseman produced alongside his Marvel comrades. Additional producers are Logan Coles (Message from the King), Gigi Pritzker (Drive), and Robert Simonds (Hustlers).

The film also stars Taylor Kitsch (True Detective), Gary Carr (The Deuce), and Jamie Neumann (Jessica Jones).

Check out the clip below.

And here's an official synopsis from STX Entertainment: