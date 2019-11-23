Stephan James and Taylor Kitsch Talk ‘21 Bridges’ and Filming Action Scenes

–
With the Russo Brothers produced and Brian Kirk helmed 21 Bridges opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Stephan James and Taylor Kitsch for an exclusive interview. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film follows an NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) who leads a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers. However, as his search intensifies, the lines become blurred on who he is pursuing and what is really happening in the city. The film also stars Sienna Miller, Keith David, and J.K. Simmons.
During the interview, James and Kitsch talked about how the characters aren’t just good or evil, how it’s a fast paced thriller, what it really takes to make a cool action sequence, how they filmed the action sequence in the money launderer’s apartment, what TV show they’d like to guest star on, what movie they’ve seen the most, and a lot more.
Check out what the two of them had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Stephan James and Taylor Kitsch:
- The film is a fast paced thriller. Was it that way on the page?
- How the characters aren’t good or evil.
- How do they each like to work when making a movie and what surprised them about each other’s process?
- Did either of them keep the bandanas?
- What was it like filming the shoot out in the money launderer’s apartment?
- What is it really like to make a good action sequence?
- What’s the status of Kitsch’s directorial debut?
- What TV show would they like to guest star on?
- What movie have they seen the most?
- Do they have a favorite ride at Disneyland?
- What was the last thing they were obsessed with?