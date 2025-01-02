Bad news for Channing Tatum stans (Stanning Tatum, anyone?), because February is shaping up to be a rough one. 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, the beloved buddy cop comedies starring Tatum and Jonah Hill, are leaving Netflix on January 31. If you've been meaning to head back to high school to bust some crime, you’re officially running out of time. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The LEGO Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), 21 Jump Street (2012) and its sequel, 22 Jump Street (2014), are modern classics in terms of action comedy, and buddy comedies, that put a modern spin on movies like Lethal Weapon.

The (intentionally) ludicrous plot sees Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Tatum), two police officers who are bizarrely tasked with going undercover to infiltrate drug operations in a high school, where a dangerous new synthetic drug is making the rounds. The catch? Schmidt and Jenko must pose as teenagers. It is genuinely as stupid as it sounds. In the sequel, the action escalates as the pair take their undercover operation to college, this time to track down the supplier of another illicit drug, WHYPHY.

Are the 'Jump Street' Movies Worth Seeing?

Collider's A- review of 22 Jump Street heaped praise on the comic chemistry between Hill and Tatum, as well as the ability of Lord and Miller to find exactly the right thing to make the audience laugh.

Early in the picture, 22 Jump Street acknowledges and pokes fun at its sequel status, and skirts the edge of outright parody. Eventually, the sequel jokes settle down, and the movie begins to focus more on the college antics, although there are still references to the department's (i.e. the studio's) "budget" and what they can and cannot do. This is a comedy where I was laughing so hard that I know I missed jokes while I was doubled-over in my seat. Although Neighbors hits its themes harder (22 Jump Street's loose message is a warning against the dangers of having too much of the same thing), there's nothing I can do about Lord & Miller being on my comic wavelength. I adore every one of their movies. They're surprising, clever, weird, and while I could say their movies are far better than they have any right to be, the filmmakers have earned that right by succeeding again and again. 22 Jump Street shows that if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

21 and 22 Jump Street are on Netflix until the end of this month, so check them out while you can.

