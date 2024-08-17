The Big Picture 21 Jump Street cleverly makes fun of its ridiculous premise.

Ice Cube's casting as Captain Dickson added a unique edge and energy to the franchise.

The film had fun with supporting characters, played by Ice Cube, Rob Riggle, and Nick Offerman.

It's easy to dismiss 21 Jump Street as yet another reboot of a popular series, but it is quietly one of the most influential Hollywood films of the past decade. It showed us that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were inventive, surprising storytellers, served as proof that Jonah Hill was more than his role in Superbad, and gave Channing Tatum a chance to show his range following his early roles in panned romantic films. Both entries in the series feature an eclectic supporting cast of character actors, but it is Ice Cube who is easily one of the best parts of the franchise.

The most genius aspect of 21 Jump Street is that the film was completely aware of how ridiculous the premise of the original series was; the notion that cops would be able to go undercover at a high school in order to infiltrate a drug ring is so silly that it could only exist in 1980s television, and the franchise constantly called attention to the fact that neither Hill nor Tatum looked at all like teenagers. Pivoting 21 Jump Street away from being a traditional action property and developing a satirical edge opened up the series to give its stars the chance to flex their comedic muscles. Tatum and Hill certainly benefited from how great their chemistry on screen together was, but Ice Cube has rarely been funnier than he is in the Jump Street movies.

Who Does Ice Cube Play in '21 Jump Street'?

21 Jump Street centers on the two underachieving cops Morton Schmidt (Hill) and Greg Jenko (Tatum) who are assigned to take part in an undercover police operation. Ice Cube co-stars as Captain Dickson, the leader of the Jump Street program that handles their daily tasks and keeps them in line. The running joke in both films in the series is that the Jump Street program itself is a revived operation that had been used in the 1980s, and that the police department is using it once more out of pure laziness.(It's a clear jab at Hollywood for its tendency to look to older materials instead of developing an original idea. Ice Cube clues the audience into this satire almost immediately, as he captures the anger and frustration of a creative person forced to adapt someone else’s ideas.

There’s an inherent novelty to Ice Cube’s casting that is ironic; seeing the former rap star who famously led anti-cop protests slip into the role of the “stern police captain” archetype from 1980s action films is a visual gag that the film has a lot of fun with. Ice Cube also brings a different energy to the Jump Street films that differentiates him from Tatum and Hill. Tatum is essentially playing a man out of time who doesn’t recognize why he never "made it," despite seemingly being destined for success; Hill leans into the geeky sensibilities to play a character who never expected to be a traditional hero. However, Captain Dickson’s genuine cynicism about the operation’s potential ensures that the audience remembers that the entire premise is ludicrous. It’s particularly amusing to see any genuine enthusiasm on Hill or Tatums' part being undercut by Ice Cube’s snarky one-liners.

'21 Jump Street' Has Fun With Its Supporting Characters

Ice Cube isn’t the only great character actor that pops up in the Jump Street films; Nick Offerman has an amusing role as the depressed Police Chief Hardy, and Rob Riggle gives an uproarious performance as a quirky high school teacher that secretly takes part in a drug ring. Ice Cube serves as an odd mentor of sorts to Tatum and Hill, as it is Dickson’s approval that they are ultimately seeking. In a franchise where most of the villains are treated as jokes, it was important for there to be at least some stakes that would indicate why Jenko and Schmidt cared about their mission. The moment at the end of 21 Jump Street where Dickson congratulates the pair on their success is touching, and could’ve been borderline saccharine if Ice Cube didn’t immediately go back to insulting them.

Ice Cube benefitted from having more screen time in 22 Jump Street, one of the rare comedy sequels that is just as hilarious and clever as its predecessor. The second film continued the satire of Hollywood’s lack of original ideas by serving as a complete recreation of the initial installment set in college. Although noting the parallels between the two films is quite funny, an original storyline involving Dickson’s daughter, Maya (Amber Stevens), being involved in a sexual relationship with Schmidt gives Ice Cube the chance to lean into the “aggressive father” archetype. The scene of his initial revelation, which leads to his consummate grumpiness for the rest of the adventure, allowed Ice Cube to sulk and chew the scenery in a way that only he was capable of.

Ice Cube Deserves More Credit as an Actor

There’s a mixed track record of musicians turning into actors, as for every Lady Gaga or Will Smith, there’s a Vanilla Ice or Kelly Clarkson. Nonetheless, Ice Cube has proven to be a surprisingly versatile performer who showed his dramatic range in the classic coming-of-age drama Boyz n the Hood and the subversive Gulf War satire Three Kings. It remains unclear if we will get a 23 Jump Street, or the Men in Black crossover that's been hinted at, but either way, Ice Cube’s involvement will be critical to the new sequel’s success.

