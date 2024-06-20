It is not remotely difficult to fall head over heels for a couple in the romance genre, especially when the protagonists are well-written, charismatic, and their journeys — both together and separately — are captivating. However, what takes a story to the next level is when the couple's relationship develops gradually, adding a more intense feel to the story.

The slow-burn genre is a "trope" utilized for films and books in which the protagonist's relationship requires time and attention, slowly growing throughout the story and going beyond the initial spark of attraction. Over the years, romance enthusiasts were lucky to witness some of the most bewitching love tales in cinema. And although the concept has been around for a while now, it has certainly risen in popularity in the last decades and endures a niche, fan-favorite trope heavily discussed on social media platforms like TikTok. To celebrate the beloved subgenre, we look back at the best slow-burn romance movies of the 21st century, from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Pride & Prejudice.

10 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Director: Donald Petrie

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Donald Petrie's top-notch 2000 rom-com, starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, an advertising executive and a magazine editor working on a new piece take two distinct but similar challenges: Ben cuts a deal with his female competitors that he can make any woman of their choice fall in love with him in 10 days. In turn, Andie is writing a story about how to lose a guy in 10 days as a bet with her boss.

McConaughey and Hudson's incredible on-screen dynamic and chemistry make How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days worth watching, but its slow-burn narrative certainly adds to its charm. Often regarded as one of the best romantic comedies of the 2000s, this Donald Petrie film is certainly worth checking out, be it for its hilarious bits or the moving moments that will sweep audiences off their feet.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Love, Rosie' (2014)

Director: Christian Ditter

Ever since its release, Christian Ditter's Love, Rosie has become a fan-favorite for its memorable story revolving around Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin), who have been best friends since they were 5, illustrating their relationship throughout the years and the challenges each overcome both individually and together.

Not only does Love, Rosie fall under the slow-burn, "right person, wrong time" romance category, but also under the so-called "best friends to lovers" trope that many romance enthusiasts seem to enjoy. While Ditter's entertaining film is not by any means groundbreaking, it is a lovely showcase of how relationships with long-term friends are also worth chasing, even if time and circumstances often get in the way of opportunities and chances.

Watch on Hoopla

8 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Image via Focus Features

Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation is among the filmmaker's most iconic works to date, even earning her the Best Original Screenplay Oscar (it is worth noting that it was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director). Starring Bill Murray as a faded movie star and Scarlett Johansson as an unhappily married woman, the film illustrates an unlikely bond between the two after crossing paths in Tokyo.

In addition to its sharply written narrative and beautiful imagery that invites audiences to travel to the city of lights, Lost in Translation beautifully illustrates the growing relationship between two very different people and the unlikely bond they share. Coppola's work is an essential slow-burn picture all around, especially for those keen on existentialist films that deal with themes of loneliness and alienation.

Lost in Translation Release Date October 3, 2003 Cast Scarlett Johansson , Bill Murray , Akiko Takeshita , Kazuyoshi Minamimagoe , Kazuko Shibata , Take Runtime 102 minutes

Watch on Max

7 'Carol' (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Image via Studiocanal UK

Todd Haynes' devastating historical romance drama Carol stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in the lead roles and illustrates the growing intimate relationship between an aspiring photographer and an older woman in 1950s New York. It is based on the book The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith.

On top of its incredible acting performances and the undeniable chemistry between the two leads, Carol's engaging love story is fueled by its slow-paced premise that has audiences hooked from the very beginning. Haynes' movie is widely regarded as the best in his career so far for many reasons — whether for the astounding acting efforts, stunning cinematography, or its engrossing premise, which also sheds light on social and legal discrimination.

Watch on Fubo

6 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Director: Ang Lee

Image via Focus Features

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal are the highlights of this devastating Ang Lee movie following two shepherds who find themselves developing a strong sexual and emotional relationship with each other while working together manning cattle. Their relationship is put to the test when both of them get married to their respective girlfriends (Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams).

Brokeback Mountain's charm lies in its heart-wrenching, slow-burn narrative that will stick with audiences, especially those who relate with its lead characters in one way or another. Lee's film is genuinely moving and thought-provoking, providing audiences with an interesting examination of repressed love and desires. Its screenplay is wonderfully adapted from the 1997 short story of the same name by Annie Proulx and even received a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

Brokeback Mountain Release Date September 10, 2005 Cast Anne Hathaway Heath Ledger , Jake Gyllenhaal , Randy Quaid , Valerie Planche , Michelle Williams Runtime 134 minutes

Watch on Peacock

5 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Image via CJ Entertainment

Set against the backdrop of Korea in the 1930s under Japanese colonial rule, Park Chan-wook's South Korean period drama centers around a woman (Kim Tae-ri) hired as a handmaiden to a wealthy Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee). She is secretly involved in a plot to defraud her under the command of a con man (Ha Jung-woo) who plans to seduce the heiress, marry her and commit her to an asylum to steal her inheritance.

The unexpected bond between Sook-Hee and Lady Hideko is three-dimensional and well-written, resulting in a beautiful, even if at times complicated, queer romance. Directed by the talented Oldboy filmmaker, The Handmaiden is a solid slow-burn pick for a number of reasons, with its unique twists and turns and the way it meditates about power dynamics between gender, class, and ethnicities being at the top of the list.

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Runtime 145

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 'Before Sunset' (2004)

Director: Richard Linklater

Image via Warner Independent Pictures

Following the release of Before Sunrise almost a decade earlier, Richard Linklater's Before Sunset was also a success. The entertaining romance film takes place nine years after its predecessor and sees Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) reunite once more and discuss their adult lives. Jesse is now a married author with kids, and Céline is an environmental activist.

Set during a single afternoon in Paris, this Linklater picture is mandatory viewing for slice-of-life romance enthusiasts, just like the entire Before trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight). While Jesse and Céline are living two very different lives in the film, it is evident that they still have feelings for each other, and Before Sunset perfectly illustrates their captivating slow-burn romance that stands the test of time.

Before Sunset Release Date July 30, 2004 Cast Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Vernon Dobtcheff , Louise Lemoine Torres , Rodolphe Pauly , Mariane Plasteig Runtime 80 minutes

Rent on Apple TV

3 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via Universal Pictures

In Wong Kar-Wai's In the Mood for Love, audiences see two neighbors (Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung) develop a strong connection after both suspect extramarital activities of their spouses. While they agree to keep their bond platonic, so as not to commit similar wrongs, the two eventually realize that their all-consuming attraction to each other threatens to get in the way.

The stunning, warm-toned, and nostalgic cinematography and top-notch soundtrack are part of what makes In the Mood for Love so memorable, as expected from a Wong Kar-Wai picture. However, the convincing bond between its two central characters and the realistic way it slowly develops is the cherry on top. In the Mood for Love is a mandatory watch for anyone who likes slow-burn romance epics.

In the Mood For Love Release Date March 9, 2001 Cast Maggie Cheung , Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Rebecca Pan , Roy Cheung Runtime 98 Minutes

Watch on Max

2 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Director: Céline Sciamma

Image via Pyramide Films

Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a movie that immediately comes to mind in this niche category for its fervent forbidden love tale in late 18th century France. The beautifully shot pictures sees two women — one an aristocrat (Adèle Haenel), the other a painter (Noémie Merlant) commissioned to paint her wedding portrait — fall in love with each other and have a passionate affair on an isolated island.

Fans of queer cinema are guaranteed to enjoy this beautiful picture, which was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and was also the first movie directed by a woman to win the Queer Palm. Portrait of a Lady on Fire is an electric, slow-burn love story anchored by masterclass acting performances. Sciamma's career-defining movie is also a complex analysis of the female gaze, genuine love, and tradition.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Release Date May 29, 2019 Cast Noemie Merlant Runtime 120

Watch on Hulu

1 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Director: Joe Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

When it comes to the best slow-burn romance films, Joe Wright's Pride & Prejudice is the #1 feature for many, and understandably so. Able to sweep anyone off their feet with its beautifully written Jane Austen story that takes audiences back to late 18th and early 19th centuries England, it sees two polar opposites, wonderfully played by Keira Knightley and Matthew McFayden, who end up falling for each other despite their pride and prejudice.

On top of the bewitching, slow-burn romance at its center, Pride & Prejudice deals with poignant themes of family, marriage, and misconceptions. It is overall an absorbing romantic tale that will have anyone invested in the gradual growing relationship between the two believable and complex characters, with stunning cinematography and amazing acting performances to match.

Rent on Amazon

NEXT: The 35 Best Romance Movies of the 21st Century (So Far), Ranked