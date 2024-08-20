The Big Picture 22 Jump Street on Prime Video continues to captivate audiences with its blend of comedy and action, showcasing the chemistry between Tatum and Hill.

As fans devour Channing Tatum’s long-anticipated turn as the Marvel mutant Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s worth remembering that before he was wielding playing cards and a Cajun accent, Tatum was lighting up the screen in one of the most beloved action comedies of the last decade—22 Jump Street. The 2014 hit, which boasts an impressive 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, is currently trending on Prime Video, proving that Tatum’s knack for comedy and action remains as irresistible as ever.

22 Jump Street, the sequel to the equally successful 21 Jump Street, saw Tatum reprise his role as Jenko, the lovable yet slightly dim-witted undercover cop, alongside Jonah Hill’s Schmidt. The film takes the duo to college, where their mission to infiltrate a drug ring leads to hilariously chaotic results.

Was '22 Jump Street' Worth Seeing?

Critics praised the film for its clever writing, sharp comedic timing, and the undeniable chemistry between Tatum and Hill. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are known for their unique ability to blend humour with heart, 22 Jump Street delighted audiences with its meta-humour, poking fun at the very idea of sequels while delivering a story that was both fresh and familiar. Collider's Matt Goldberg loved the movie, and you can read his review here.

This is a comedy where I was laughing so hard that I know I missed jokes while I was doubled-over in my seat. Although Neighbors hits its themes harder (22 Jump Street's loose message is a warning against the dangers of having too much of the same thing), there's nothing I can do about Lord & Miller being on my comic wavelength. I adore every one of their movies. They're surprising, clever, weird, and while I could say their movies are far better than they have any right to be, the filmmakers have earned that right by succeeding again and again. 22 Jump Street shows that if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Instead, admire your handiwork and brag.

Years after its release, 22 Jump Street has found new life on Prime Video, where it’s currently trending among viewers. The film’s enduring popularity is a testament to its sharp wit, high-energy action, and the universal appeal of its central duo. In an age where streaming platforms have become the go-to for rediscovering old favorites, 22 Jump Street stands out as a film that has aged remarkably well, continuing to entertain and draw laughs from both new viewers and long-time fans. Check out the movie on Prime Video now.

