New Trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix Comedy Special Sucks, But Is Also Pretty Great

The previous trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long Netflix special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, came with a weird framing device that saw the sitcom star befriending a would-be supervillain for some reason. Sure, there were a few jokes in there, but just what kind of balance the on-stage performance and the scripted off-stage antics strike remains to be seen. The new trailer, released just today, is squarely focused on the jokes, and it’s clear that Seinfeld hasn’t strayed from his brand of comedy at all except to remind us that he’s been very, very successful.

As official synopsis goes, the new Seinfeld comedy special “reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.”

