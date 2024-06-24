The Big Picture Channing Tatum is excited about the potential for a third Jump Street movie, calling the script the best he's ever read.

One of the most beloved comedy franchises of the last 15 years just got an optimistic but also eye-opening update from one of its leading stars. While speaking to Comicbook.com to promote his upcoming film with Scarlett Johansson, Fly Me to the Moon, Channing Tatum also talked about the potential of 23 Jump Street being made. The last Jump Street film, 22 Jump Street, aired now 10 years ago in 2014, and it's been mostly quiet on the threequel front, short of a few small updates. However, Tatum hasn't given up hope, and even revealed that he'd read a script for a third movie, which he loved:

"There is a project that was written and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie."

While full trilogies in Hollywood aren't all that common, especially in an age where studios are quicker to give up on projects and move on to the next, this is still high praise coming from Tatum. It's unknown how many scripts for third movies Tatum has read since he began his career in the early 2000s, but it would have been just as easy for him not to bring it up. Tatum's co-star Johansson even asked him why the third movie hasn't yet come to fruition if the script was so good, to which he responded:

"It's just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above-the-line stuff. It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done."

Channing Tatum Is Ready To Make ‘23 Jump Street’ Right Now

Despite the apparent challenges faced in the 10 years since 22 Jump Street premiered in theaters, Tatum isn't ready to give up hope on 23 Jump Street. Talking about the project got him noticeably fired up, so much so that he expressed extreme interest in reuniting with co-star Jonah Hill for another movie:

"You know what, I'm going to put some good juju out there and I'm going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again."

If there's one thing we've learned this summer, it's that box office hits are anything but a guarantee. Movies with colossal budgets like The Fall Guy and Furiosa often struggle to earn back their production and marketing costs, while lower-budget movies require much less to get them into the green. Both Jump Street movies were made for under $50 million, and the first grossed more than $200 million worldwide while the second hauled in a whopping $331 million total. Get off your butts and make 23 Jump Street happen Hollywood, we're waiting.

23 Jump Street has not officially been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the threequel and find tickets for Tatum and Johansson's new film, Fly Me to the Moon, coming to theaters on July 12.

