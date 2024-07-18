The Big Picture Jack Bauer might return in a new 24 movie at 20th Century & Imagine Entertainment. Details are scarce at this early stage.

The original 2001 series followed Bauer's attempts to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil within 24 hours in real-time.

The new Imagine Entertainment movie based on 24 is in the works, with the plot details still unknown. All episodes stream on Hulu.

Jack Bauer might return to the screen soon, with the news that a new 24 movie is in the works at 20th Century and Imagine Entertainment. Deadline reports that the film is in the very early stages, so many details are not yet available. 24 started with the 2001 series starring Kiefer Sutherland as Bauer, a law enforcement agent at the fictional Counter Terrorism Unit. The series followed his attempts to thwart several attacks on US soil. The series would birth a movie and a spinoff later.

At this point, it is unclear where the movie is headed or who is returning. The 2008 film titled Redemption was made for television and aired on Fox. During an interview with CNBC, Imaginary Entertainment executive and co-founder Brian Grazer had hinted at the new movie. He talked about building recognizable brands and how advantaged his company had been to have over three decades of recognizable products. He revealed two movies in the works, saying,

"We've built over 30 years ... over 100 different products ... brands. Whether it's Backdraft, which I'm gonna do today with Glen Powell. Or whether it's 24—a movie that we're gonna do in a very interesting way with Disney ... Fox."

What Is '24' About?

The series started in 2001 and follows Bauer as he tries to piece together clues and prevent terrorist attacks on citizens and government officials. Events in every episode are set within one hour, and the season unfolds in real-time, covering twenty-four hours. The series premiere was delayed after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. It was a hit when it premiered on November 6. 24 ran for nine seasons and concluded in 2014.

In 2017, Fox revived the series. 24: Legacy premiered on February 5, 2017, and aired 12 episodes before being canceled. The series failed to attract an audience like its predecessor, partly because the new CTU agent, Eric Carter, played by Corey Hawkins, was not Bauer. Other cast members included Miranda Otto as Rebecca Ingram, Eli Danker as Ibrahim Bin-Khalid, Anna Diop as Nicole Carter, Teddy Sears as Keith Mullins, Ashley Thomas as Isaac Carter, and Jimmy Smits as John Donovan, among others. The original series featured numerous series regulars throughout its run.

The plot details for the upcoming film, including where it fits in the timeline, are not yet available. In the US, all episodes of 24 and 24: Legacy stream on Hulu.

