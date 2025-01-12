The factors that need to fall into place to create an excellent film year can never be predicted. Sometimes, even after the fact, it might be impossible to individually pinpoint what leads to a standout year at the cinemas. However, what is beyond reproach is the body of work that ineffable alchemy creates. 1999 is one such year when everything seemed to fall into place exactly right.

Placed in isolation, 1999 is an interesting film year. It sits at the end of a great decade of independent, mid-sized and blockbuster filmmaking and comes right before Hollywood will forever be changed with the start of the Spider-Man, Harry Potter, X-Men and The Lord of the Rings franchises. The year featured many films that would redefine the industry. It saw the posthumous release of Stanley Kubrick's final film, introduced the world to British trio Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones via Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, ushered in Sofia Coppola's directorial debut and saw the return of Star Wars to the big screen. While commiserations are owed to David Fincher's Fight Club, Alexander Payne's Election and many more great films, these are the films from an electric 12 months that remain perfect 25 years later.

10 'Being John Malkovich'

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via USA Films

Perhaps the most out-there film of 1999, Being John Malkovich introduced audiences to the surreal minds of Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman. In the film, John Cusack plays puppeteer Craig Schwartz, who, while working as a clerk, finds a portal that leads him into the mind of Academy Award nominee John Malkovich. When inside, Schwartz can control Makovich's mind and body. Besides Cusack and Malkovich, the film also features Cameron Diaz and Catherine Keener.

An absurdly surreal and hilarious film, Being John Malkovich received near-unanimous critical praise. The inventiveness of the premise and execution was consistently highlighted, as was Charlie Kaufman's script and his ability to perfectly balance many weighty ideas. Catherine Keener received an Academy Award nomination for her performance and Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman were nominated for the film's directing and screenplay, respectively.

Being John Malkovich Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 29, 1999 Cast Cameron Diaz , John Cusack , John Malkovich Catherine Keener , Mary Kay Place , Orson Bean , Charlie Sheen , Reggie Hayes , W. Earl Brown , Carlos Jacott , Willie Garson , K.K. Dodds , Byrne Piven , Judith Wetzell , Gregory Sporleder , Octavia Spencer , Ned Bellamy , Eric Weinstein , Madison Lanc , Kevin Carroll , Gerald Emerick , Richard Fancy , Patti Tippo , Daniel Hansen , Mariah O'Brien Runtime 113 minutes Expand

9 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick's final film, Eyes Wide Shut, was one of two Tom Cruise dramatic roles this year. The film starred the at-the-time real-life couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, alongside Sydney Pollack, Todd Field and Marie Richardson. In the erotic thriller, Tom Cruise plays a successful doctor whose beliefs are shaken when his wife (Kidman) reveals that she considered having an affair and leaving him and their daughter a year earlier. Cruise's Bill Harford then spends a night exploring a masked orgy at an unnamed secret society.

Eyes Wide Shut tackles several transgressive topics head-on, most especially those related to sex. The film analyzes the primal desires of both genders and earnestly examines sexual depravity and amorality. Despite being something of a box office success, Eyes Wide Shut developed a reputation for being confrontational and even inaccessible, making it fodder for a very particular type of viewer.

8 'Magnolia'

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson