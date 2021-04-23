Disney is taking on The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as a live-action musical. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the live-action Aladdin movie for the studio, will tackle Putnam. A show filled with a diverse cast of characters and storylines, it seems like the perfect musical to adapt for film.

There are currently no filmmakers attached to the project but it is still a pretty big deal that Disney is tackling another stage to film musical adaptation after Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

There is a heart to the musical that makes it one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. Following several competitors in their quest to be spelling bee champion, the musical is a look at their diverse backgrounds and upbringing and why each of them longs for the title.

The musical had music and lyrics by William Finn with a book written by Rachel Sheinkin. The show was directed by James Lapine, who also staged the original production of Into the Woods.

As The Hollywood Reporter stated: “Interestingly, the show is based on an improv play titled C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E that was conceived by Rebecca Feldman and workshopped and developed over a couple of years. Feldman, Jay Reiss, Sarah Saltzberg and Dan Fogler are the credited creators of the show and found success as it moved to Broadway (Fogler won the Tony for best actor).”

Each of the characters in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has different motivations for why they’re there. Personally, I love Olive, a young girl who is clearly there to try and win the love and affection of her parents, and she performs a beautiful song called “The I Love You Song” in the show. Filled with emotion and telling a heartbreaking story, it drives home why Olive is working as hard as she is and slowly we get to see why each of these children want to win.

Sure, there are those who are there for their own benefit and others trying to prove something but overall, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a show that will tug at your heartstrings in the best possible way and it’s exciting that Disney is tackling it in a live-action film.

